The Montreal Canadiens recently made headlines as they agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension for the 2023-24 season with forward Sean Monahan. As the news broke, fans wasted no time taking to Twitter to express their varied reactions to the signing.

One fan, seemingly caught off guard by the announcement, humorously tweeted:

"Update: He got hurt signing the contract and will be out 4 months."

Another fan expressed surprise at the signing:

"I'm shocked. One less roster spot for a rookie…"

Curiosity also emerged among the fans, as one user tweeted:

"But why?"

On the other hand, one enthusiastic fan expressed their excitement over the signing, exclaiming:

"WHAT A STEAL AT 1.9 MIL."

The reactions from NHL fans to the Montreal Canadiens' one-year contract extension with Sean Monahan showcase a range of sentiments. From humorous skepticism about injuries to surprise and curiosity about roster decisions, fans passionately engaged in discussions and expressed their opinions on social media platforms.

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to a one-year contract extension with Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan has agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $1.985 million with the Montreal Canadiens, as announced by the team on social media. The deal also includes a games played bonus of $15,000, potentially bringing the total value to $2 million. Monahan, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, will remain with the Canadiens for another season.

The Canadiens acquired Monahan and a 2025 first-round pick from the Calgary Flames in August of the previous year in exchange for future considerations, allowing Calgary to create cap space for the signing of Nazem Kadri.

During his tenure with the Canadiens, Monahan played 25 games, recording six goals and 11 assists for a total of 17 points. However, he faced injury issues throughout the season. Monahan had just completed a seven-year, $44.625 million contract that he signed with the Flames in 2016, which carried an average annual value of $6.375 million.

Drafted sixth overall by the Flames in 2013, Monahan spent nine seasons with Calgary before joining Montreal. Throughout his NHL career, he has appeared in 681 games, tallying 218 goals and 261 assists, amounting to 479 career points.

The re-signing of Monahan follows closely after the Canadiens secured an eight-year extension for Cole Caufield, demonstrating the proactive approach of general manager Kent Hughes ahead of the upcoming July 1 free agency period.

