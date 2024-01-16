Valeri Nichushkin releases statement after entering NHLPA Assistance Program

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has decided to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He will be stepping away from the team for an unspecified duration. The 28-year-old Russian athlete, who began his career in 2014 with the Dallas Stars, released a statement expressing his commitment to addressing personal issues and ensuring a positive outcome.

"I have made the decision to seek help and enter the Players Assistance Program. My goal is to address my issues and prevent any negative outcomes once and for all. I want to thank my wife and family, my friends, the Avalanche organization, and all of our fans for their understanding and support. I will do everything I can to get back on the ice and join my teammates as soon as possible," the statement reads.

Valeri Nichushkin has recorded 22 goals and 20 assists in 40 games this season. He is now the second Avalanche player to enter the program in this campaign.

The first was defenseman Samuel Girard, who took a similar step in November. Girard revealed struggles with anxiety, depression, and alcohol abuse, which led to his joining the Player Assistance Program. Girard successfully returned to the team in mid-December after seeking treatment.

The league and union jointly announced Valeri Nichushkin's entry into the program on X (formerly Twitter), with plans for his return to the Avalanche pending clearance by program administrators. No specific details regarding his situation were announced.

Valeri Nichushkin's absence from the game against Toronto Maple Leafs this week, attributed to being "under the weather" by Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, was a warning sign for Avalanche fans. The Avalanche, set to play in Montreal, now face the challenge of adjusting their lineup without Nichushkin.

This is not the first time Valeri Nichushkin has stepped away from the Avalanche in the past year

This isn't the first time Nichushkin has been away from the team for personal reasons. During the playoffs last season, he missed the final five games of the first-round series against Seattle due to undisclosed personal reasons.

The situation involved a crisis call at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle, where Nichushkin's absence began. The incident, detailed in a report from the Seattle Police Department, revealed the possible involvement of an intoxicated woman. Nichushkin was unavailable for the entirety of the series against the Kraken.

In a September interview, Nichushkin deflected questions about his playoff absence. He emphasized that both he and the team had mutually agreed to his withdrawal. The Avalanche faced a challenging series against the Kraken, ultimately losing in seven games.