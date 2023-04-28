Valeri Nichushkin's agent denies claims that intoxicated woman was found in his room

Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin has been absent from the team since last Saturday for "personal reasons". A recent report from the Seattle Police Department has brought his absence into question.

The Athletic obtained a copy of the report, which states that a woman who was heavily intoxicated was found in the Four Seasons Hotel, where the Avalanche were staying for Game 3 of their first-round series with Seattle. The report also mentions that a team physician located the woman while checking on Nichushkin before the game.

Nichushkin's agent, Mark Gandler, denied any involvement in the incident and said that his client was not responsible for the woman's presence.

"No one was found in Val's room," Gandler said to The Athletic. "These events have nothing to do with Val."

The Seattle Police Department report lists Nichushkin as the only Avalanche player mentioned by name. According to the report, the physician who located the woman believed that she was too intoxicated to have left the hotel in a rideshare or cab service, so he called 911. The woman reportedly hit the physician, but he did not want to press charges. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Avalanche did not provide a comment on the incident report, but head coach Jared Bednar said that the team is in contact with Nichushkin and that his absence is not a matter of team discipline or a legal issue.

"That's the information I had at the time: it was a maintenance day," Bednar said of Nichushkin's absence. "Then he left for personal reasons. If he was around and could be around, then he would be available to play."

The Avalanche currently trail the series 3-2, and Nichushkin has been in the lineup for the first two games.

A look at Valeri Nichushkin's career

Valeri Nichushkin has become a key player for the Colorado Avalanche since joining the team in 2019. The Russian right winger, nicknamed "Big Val" and "Nuke", has impressed with his defensive skills, as well as his ability to contribute offensively.

Nichushkin was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and played for the team for three seasons.

He finished the 2019-20 season with 13 goals and 27 points, leading all NHL forwards in defensive Goals Above Replacement. He even received votes for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, which is awarded to the best defensive forward in the NHL.

In October 2020, the Avalanche re-signed Valeri Nichushkin to a two-year, $5 million contract extension. In his third season with the team, Nichushkin played in a top-six forward role and scored a career-best 52 points in 62 games.

He also added 15 points in 20 playoff games, helping the Avalanche claim their first Stanley Cup in 21 years. He finished the playoffs with nine goals, which was the third-highest on the team.

In July 2022, Valeri Nichushkin signed an eight-year, $49 million extension to stay with the Avalanche.

