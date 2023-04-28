Valeri Nichushkin's situation has fans baffled - "What the f*ck is going on?"

Valeri Nichushkin, a well-known forward player for the Colorado Avalanche, has not been with the team since last Saturday for unspecified "personal reasons." However, a recent report from the Seattle Police Department raises concerns about the reason for his absence.

According to reports, a woman who appeared to be heavily intoxicated was found in the Four Seasons Hotel where the Avalanche were staying for Game 3 of their first-round series with Seattle. The report further states that a team doctor discovered the woman during a check-up on Nichushkin before the game.

However, Valeri Nichushkin's agent, Mark Gandler, denied his client's involvement in the incident and stated that he was not accountable for the woman's presence.

Despite this, the incident has sparked controversy among Avalanche fans. Many have expressed their disappointment and concern over the situation.

One fan took to Twitter to express their opinion on the matter, stating that:

"If AVS kept him with the team and the news broke out it would have looked really bad on the team because the twitter warriors would go crazy. I have already seen tweets about examining the women for rape even though there are no sign of it in the police report."

The tweet highlights the potential fallout the Avalanche could have, especially given the sensitivity of the issue and the potential for negative publicity.

Another fan named tweeted,

"The woman was a Russian prostitute. Nichushkin didn’t want to get caught up in a human trafficking scandal and left when the woman got out of control inebriated."

Gary Thurner @GaryThurner @Peter_Baugh OK, first question I ask is "why was the team doing a welfare check on Val on a game day" Second, "where was Val when the found a drunk women in his room". So many holes in the Avs story. Why has he let his teammates down. Should have paid Naz; he dies with his team on the ice @Peter_Baugh OK, first question I ask is "why was the team doing a welfare check on Val on a game day" Second, "where was Val when the found a drunk women in his room". So many holes in the Avs story. Why has he let his teammates down. Should have paid Naz; he dies with his team on the ice

Winston The Dog @WinstontheDog_8 @Peter_Baugh Is it standard practice to check on players in the middle of the day? @Peter_Baugh Is it standard practice to check on players in the middle of the day?

ChloeAmethyst @AJoystealer @Peter_Baugh Conspiracy theories don't help anyone, I'm just hoping there is a good ending here for all parties...That said this is the single weirdest Avalanche Story I've ever witnessed in decades of fandom. @Peter_Baugh Conspiracy theories don't help anyone, I'm just hoping there is a good ending here for all parties...That said this is the single weirdest Avalanche Story I've ever witnessed in decades of fandom.

kale @stubborngoalie what the absolute fuck is going on with val nichushkin what the absolute fuck is going on with val nichushkin

y-Katherine Redmond 🇺🇦 @kathyredmond @Realnewssports1 @PetersenWill Sure, they have the right. But they are also a public team and Nichushkin a public figure. If the Avs want to be a trusted entity in the community, they should be forthcoming with some information as it affects the team, the organization, and the community. @Realnewssports1 @PetersenWill Sure, they have the right. But they are also a public team and Nichushkin a public figure. If the Avs want to be a trusted entity in the community, they should be forthcoming with some information as it affects the team, the organization, and the community.

Will Petersen @PetersenWill It's beyond time for the Avalanche to address the Valeri Nichushkin situation. There's literally a police report in which he's named. I also don't think it's fair for Jared Bednar or the players to keep fielding the questions -- it should come from someone in management. #GoAvsGo It's beyond time for the Avalanche to address the Valeri Nichushkin situation. There's literally a police report in which he's named. I also don't think it's fair for Jared Bednar or the players to keep fielding the questions -- it should come from someone in management. #GoAvsGo

Possible reasoning for the Valeri Nichushkin incident according to a fan Jennifer Devon

A number of tweets highlighted a potential concern in the situation, which is the possibility of the woman's presence being part of a larger scheme by criminal organizations such as the Russian mafia.

(It is important to note that the tweet is purely speculative and lacks concrete evidence)

The tweet about Valeri Nichushkin said:

"One thing: it says nothing about Nichushkin at all. It says the girl was in his room but where was Val? Note: Russians (mafia etc) put women in hotel rooms of their targets so that when the target gets back, the girl is there. There will be a recording device for blackmail."

Jennifer Devon @JenniferADevon

Note: Russians (mafia etc) put women in hotel rooms of their targets so that when the target gets back, the girl is there. There will be a recording device for blackmail. @ArielleOrsuto One thing: it says nothing about Nichushkin at all. It says the girl was in his room but where was Val?Note: Russians (mafia etc) put women in hotel rooms of their targets so that when the target gets back, the girl is there. There will be a recording device for blackmail. @ArielleOrsuto One thing: it says nothing about Nichushkin at all. It says the girl was in his room but where was Val? Note: Russians (mafia etc) put women in hotel rooms of their targets so that when the target gets back, the girl is there. There will be a recording device for blackmail.

Until more information is available, it's better to avoid making assumptions and allow the authorities to conduct their investigation.

Overall, the Valeri Nichushkin incident has raised many questions among NHL fans. It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved. The Avalanche organization has yet to release an official statement.

