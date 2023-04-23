Valeri Nichushkin update: Aves coach says "no timeline for his return" after winger leaves due to personal reasons

Valeri Nichushkin, the Colorado Avalanche winger, is currently out of the team's lineup for personal reasons. This leaves the Avalanche facing some uncertainty about his status.

Head coach Jared Bednar has stated that there is currently no timeline for Nichushkin’s return. It leaves the Avalanche without one of their key players as they continue their playoff run. Nichushkin did not play in Colorado’s Game 3 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Nichushkin is no longer with the team in Seattle.

The loss of Nichushkin is a significant blow for the Avalanche, who are already playing without captain Gabriel Landeskog. Nichushkin has been a vital contributor to the team’s success this season, scoring 17 goals and 47 points in just 53 regular-season games. He also played a crucial role in the team’s Stanley Cup championship last year, scoring six goals and 15 points in 20 playoff games.

It remains to be seen how Nichushkin’s absence will impact the Avalanche’s playoff hopes. They will need to find a way to rally without one of their key players in the lineup.

A look at Valeri Nichushkin NHL career

Valeri Nichushkin was drafted by the Dallas Stars with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. He had a promising start to his career, recording 34 points in his rookie season. However, his sophomore year was derailed by injury, and he was limited to just eight games due to groin and hip injuries that required surgery.

After recovering from his injuries, Valeri Nichushkin returned to the Stars and recorded 29 points in the 2015-16 season. He then signed a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League. He had a successful stint, scoring 51 points in 86 games over two seasons and helping his team reach the KHL Championship Series.

In 2018, Valeri Nichushkin returned to the NHL, signing a two-year contract with the Dallas Stars. However, after a disappointing season, Dallas bought out the final year of his contract, and Nichushkin signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche in 2019.

Since joining the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin has experienced a resurgence in his career. In the 2020-21 season, he set career highs in goals (25), assists (27), and points (52) in 62 regular-season games. He also played a key role in the Avalanche's run to the Stanley Cup Final, recording 15 points in 20 playoff games and leading all players with four goals in the championship series.

Poll : 0 votes