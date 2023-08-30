Vancouver Canucks were against the $11,000,000 winger's Bali holiday

When Vancouver Canucks' winger Andrei Kuzmenko spent several months in the tropical paradise of Bali, it raised many eyebrows within the organization. As Kuzmenko's agent, Dan Milstein, recently revealed that the Canucks' management wasn't initially on board with his client's ambitious summer travel plans.

The Vancouver Canucks' concern might have stemmed from the fact that a significant contract of $11,000,000 was signed by Kuzmenko in January this year. However, the story that unfolded threw light on Kuzmenko's determination and resourcefulness in pursuit of his fitness goals.

Milstein said,

“He wanted to be in the best shape of his life. We were put to a test because he was going to visit Bali for a few months.”

Kuzmenko's off-season journey took him across continents, from South America to the Middle East and Southeast Asia before finding his way to South Florida.

The team's assistant coach, Rick Tocchet, emphasized the importance of players making substantial improvements during the off-season to arrive at training camp in peak form. However, the Canucks' management likely couldn't envision this happening in a tropical paradise like Bali.

According to Milstein, the Vancouver Canucks' organization expressed their reservations about Kuzmenko's Bali plans in no uncertain terms.

Milstein said,

"Oh, my God! They weren’t having it. So we’ve heard from the head coach, we’ve heard from everybody, and maybe perhaps from the janitor, too. Obviously, everyone was concerned,"

Despite the skepticism, Milstein assured the Vancouver Canucks management that they had the situation under control.

While the picturesque island may have conjured images of leisure and relaxation, Kuzmenko was busy finding ways to transform his environment into a personal training ground.

He collaborated with Pavel Datsyuk's former trainer for individualized workouts in June. Additionally, he worked closely with a fitness professional experienced in training NHL players, who traveled to Bali to assist Kuzmenko in July.

Vancouver Canucks' winger adapting to his surroundings

Kuzmenko adapted to the limitations of his surroundings. In the absence of traditional gym equipment, he improvised by using wooden materials instead of weights. When elliptical machines were unavailable, Kuzmenko found alternative ways to keep his cardio on track by utilizing staircases.

One of the most significant challenges he faced was finding suitable facilities for on-ice training. However, Kuzmenko and his team managed to identify a location where he could skate.

Milstein emphasized that Kuzmenko's time in Bali was focused on preparation and hard work.

Milstein noted,

"He got everything he needed and then some. He spent the entire time preparing and working out. A lot of unconventional stuff… Whatever it takes to get our client in shape."

And, by all accounts, Kuzmenko succeeded.