Vancouver Canucks depth chart: What do the Canucks lines look like after Nikita Zadorov trade

The Vancouver Canucks made a significant move to bolster their defensive depth by acquiring Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames.

General manager Patrik Allvin's announcement on Thursday revealed the details of the trade, with the Canucks sending a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (originally acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks) and a third-round pick in 2026 to the Flames in exchange for the 28-year-old Russian defenseman.

Zadorov brings a physical presence to the Vancouver Canucks' blue line, standing at 6-feet-6 and weighing 235 pounds. In 21 games with the Flames this season, he has contributed six points, averaging 18 minutes and 24 seconds of ice time. His 41 hits and 19 blocked shots showcase his ability to play a gritty, defensive style of hockey.

The trade comes on the heels of Zadorov's request for a change of scenery following a tough 5-4 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Speculation had been swirling for weeks about potential suitors. Local hockey insider Rick Dhaliwal first reported the Canucks as a likely destination for the imposing defenseman.

How the defensive depth chart could look for the Vancouver Canucks after the Nikita Zadorov trade

Quinn Hughes – Filip Hronek

Zadorov – Ian Cole

Carson Soucy – Tyler Myers

With the addition of Zadorov, the Vancouver Canucks' defensive depth chart takes on a new look.

When the team is at full strength, coach Rick Tocchet could deploy pairings that feature a blend of skill and physicality. Quinn Hughes, the dynamic offensive defenseman, could find a steady partner in Filip Hronek, who has proven himself as a reliable blue-liner.

Zadorov is likely to slot in alongside Ian Cole, forming a robust pairing that can handle the physical demands of the game. Carson Soucy and Tyler Myers round out the defensive group, providing a mix of size and skill to balance out the pairings.

The potential defensive pairings bring a sense of stability and versatility to the Canucks' blue line. Hughes and Hronek offer offensive flair, while Zadorov and Cole bring a more defensive-minded approach. Soucy and Myers add additional depth, ensuring that the team has options in various situations.

As the Vancouver Canucks aim to climb the standings and secure a playoff spot, the acquisition of Zadorov adds a valuable piece to their defensive puzzle. With a well-rounded defensive corps, the team is better equipped to handle the challenges of a competitive NHL season.