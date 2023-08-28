"Good thing he can play hockey": Vancouver Canucks fans troll Elias Petterson's drawing of team logo

Vancouver Canucks fans recently found themselves amused by a rather unexpected and light-hearted episode involving their star player, Elias Pettersson. The Swedish forward, known for his prowess on the ice, attempted an artistic endeavor that left fans amused.

Pettersson took to sketching the iconic Vancouver Canucks team logo, a distinctive orca breaking through a blue C.

While his skills on the ice are undeniable, his artistic abilities appear to have left much to be desired. The resulting sketch, which he shared on social media, depicted an almost unrecognizable interpretation of the team's emblem.

Fans flooded social media platforms with playful banter and good-natured ribbing, suggesting that his talents might be better suited to the rink than the canvas:

While Pettersson's sketch might not find a place in the Louvre, it has found a special place in the hearts of Canucks fans, solidifying the unique bond between the team and its supporters.

History of the Vancouver Canucks' logo

The history of the Vancouver Canucks' logo is a captivating journey through time, reflective of the team's evolution and identity.

Starting in the 1950s, the Canucks embraced a diverse range of symbols, from the iconic skating hockey player known as "Johnny Canuck," to the modern orca representation.

In 1970, a distinctive logo emerged, designed by Joe Borobudur. This elegant emblem featured a horizontally oriented badge in blue, softened by rounded corners and enclosed in a white and green outline. The iconic hockey stick rested horizontally with its handle extending from the right.

The pivotal change arrived in 1997, with the introduction of the Haida-style orca emblem. The aggressive yet artistic orca, breaking through ice, formed the letter C that represented Canucks. This symbol became synonymous with the team's spirit.

In 2007, a shift occurred, introducing a black-and-blue palette with the addition of the wordmark "Vancouver" above the orca-C, signifying the city's pride. The 2019 redesign saw a return to the orca's classic blue form with a lighter C.

This logo's significance transcends its visual appeal; it embodies the Canucks' journey, resilience, and connection to Vancouver. The emblem encapsulates the team's spirit, inspiring fans with its evolution while remaining rooted in the essence of Vancouver Canucks' hockey.