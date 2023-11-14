Vancouver Canucks GM provides latest on Elias Pettersson contract extension talks

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly making progress in securing a contract extension for star player Elias Pettersson, with confirmation from GM Patrik Allvin. Pettersson, currently under a three-year bridge deal worth $7.35M per season, has been a key player for the Canucks as he enters the final year of his contract.

This latest update was shared by insider Frank Servalli at Daily Faceoff:

"Canucks GM Patrik Allvin says he's chipping away at an extension for the league's leading scorer, Elias Pettersson."

"Hopefully we'll get it done sooner rather than later"

The news of progress in contract talks comes at a crucial time for the Canucks, who are looking to build on their recent successes and solidify their roster for the seasons to come.

Elias Pettersson, now 25, has taken his performance to unprecedented heights. Following an outstanding 102-point season, he currently leads the scoring charts with 25 points in 15 games, projecting an impressive pace of 137 points over a full season.

Tied for the league lead in assists (18) with teammate Quinn Hughes, Pettersson's surge in production is remarkable, all while experiencing a reduction in average playing time of 1:02 minutes per night.

In contrast to his team's overall metrics, there's still room for growth in Pettersson's goal-scoring capacities.

On track for 38 goals, just one less than the previous season, and with a shooting percentage close to this career average, all signs point to a potentially significant extension for Pettersson.

Elias Pettersson NHL Career

Swede Elias Pettersson, born on Nov. 2, 1998, assumes the roles of forward and alternative captain for the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL.

The Canucks made a strategic move by selecting Pettersson as the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and he promptly earned a position on the opening night roster for the 2018-19 season.

Recognized for this exceptional rookie performance, Pettersson was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2019, a distinction previously held by only one other Canuck, Pavel Bure in 1992.

This season, Pettersson has showcased his prowess with six goals and 15 assists, accumulating a total of 21 points.

