Vancouver Canucks HC compares his team to Sean Payton's Broncos after 10-0 loss

Is Vancouver Canucks Sean Payton's Broncos? On Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks found themselves on the latter end of the spectrum when they faced off against the Calgary Flames in a preseason matchup.

What transpired on the ice was nothing short of a one-sided bloodbath, as the Flames cruised to a 10-0 victory. However, what happened off the ice was just as memorable. Canucks' head coach Rick Tocchet delivered a comedic gem in the postgame press conference, drawing parallels to an NFL coach who recently endured a brutal loss of his own.

The stage was set for a preseason clash between the Canucks and the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. While the Flames opted to field a lineup that included many of their regular roster players, the Canucks took a different approach.

Coach Rick Tocchet saw this as an opportunity to give AHL prospects and players battling for roster spots a chance to showcase their skills. Little did he know that this decision would lead to a lopsided outcome that would become the talk of the hockey world.

As the game unfolded, it became evident that the Flames were in a league of their own on this particular night. They poured on the offense, scoring goal after goal, leaving the Canucks in a state of utter dismay. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Flames had secured a dominating 10-0 victory.

In the aftermath of such a resounding defeat, it would have been understandable if Coach Tocchet had chosen to address the media with a somber tone, expressing disappointment in his team's performance.

However, Tocchet had a surprise in store for everyone. At the postgame press conference, he broke the tension with a touch of humor, comparing the blowout loss to the recent misfortune of an NFL coach, Sean Payton.

Tocchet said:

"I feel like Sean Payton"

Sean Payton's humbling loss with Denver Broncos

Sean Payton, who had recently taken the reins as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, had just suffered one of the most devastating losses in NFL history. The Dolphins had put on an offensive clinic, resulting in a jaw-dropping 70-20 defeat for the Broncos. Payton, a highly respected figure in the NFL, found himself subjected to a barrage of ridicule in the wake of this loss.

Tocchet's clever jest involved drawing a parallel between his team's 10-0 preseason loss and Payton's humbling experience with the Broncos. He playfully noted that both he and Payton had endured tough losses recently. But in the grand scheme of things, a preseason hockey game might not carry the same weight as an NFL regular-season matchup.