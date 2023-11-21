Vancouver Canucks HC Rick Tocchet's probably-restricted interaction with Prince Harry

In an unexpected encounter at Monday night's Vancouver Canucks game, head coach Rick Tocchet found himself face-to-face with royalty as Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop.

The event marked a prelude to the 2025 Invictus Games, an international multi-sport competition for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, founded by Prince Harry himself.

Tocchet, however, was left pondering the etiquette surrounding royal encounters, stating:

"I gave him a fist bump. I don't even know if you're allowed to do that."

Expand Tweet

The moment captured the informal nature of the interaction, shedding light on the unique dynamics when the worlds of sports and royalty collide.

This wasn't the first time the Vancouver Canucks hosted royalty; Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry's late grandmother, attended a pre-season match in 2002. The Queen, along with dignitaries and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, engaged in the ceremonial opening faceoff.

As Rogers Arena gears up to host the closing ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, the nexus between sportsmanship and royal protocol remains an intriguing aspect, leaving figures like Rick Tocchet navigating the uncharted waters of interacting with members of the royal family.

Vancouver Canucks triumph over Sharks 3-1: Hughes extends streak in action-packed win

In a triumphant performance at Rogers Arena on Monday night, the Vancouver Canucks secured a 3-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks, breaking a two-game losing streak. Quinn Hughes proved instrumental, extending his point streak to eight games with a goal and an assist, accumulating an impressive 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) during this remarkable run.

The game saw intense moments, including a crucial play challenged by Vancouver that reversed a potential San Jose lead due to goaltender interference. Hughes capitalized on the momentum, breaking the deadlock at 13:07 in the second period with a skillful wrist shot from the left wing.

Sam Lafferty added to the Canucks' lead with a short-handed goal in the waning seconds of the second period, showcasing tenacity by capitalizing on a rebound. Although Tomas Hertl managed to narrow the gap with a power-play goal early in the third period, J.T. Miller sealed the victory for the Canucks, netting his rebound at 7:10.

Thatcher Demko played a pivotal role in the win, making 27 saves and solidifying the Vancouver Canucks' 13-5-1 record. The Sharks, despite a standout performance by goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with 37 saves, suffered their fourth loss in the last five games, ending the night with a 3-14-1 record.