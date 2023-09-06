Vancouver Canucks news: $22,050,000 forward's agent delves into circumstances affecting star's willingness to sign extension

Elias Pettersson has one year left on his deal and many Vancouver Canucks fans are anxious for him to sign an extension.

Pettersson is one of the best players in the NHL and signed a three-year $22,050,000 deal with the Canucks that ends after this season. When the extension ends, he will remain an RFA so the hope is that he will re-sign.

However, no deal has been reached but Elias Pettersson's agent JP Barry spoke on the Donnie and Dhali podcast and said they aren't in a rush to get a deal made.

"He's not an unrestricted free agent (after the season), he's just a restricted free agent, so it's ok to be patient. I think some of the main reasons are just to see how he feels, see how everything looks (with the Canucks), and that'll probably affect how he's thinking about the term... And the market obviously could be a little different by next spring. So all of that, I think, plays in to what he's thinking about being patient."

Furthermore, with the salary cap set to rise after this season, many players are waiting to see what the cap will be before signing. Elias Pettersson is exactly like that, which is why, according to his agent, the star player is not in a rush to sign an extension.

"Yeah, obviously if you're in a negotiation right now and you're looking at all of the comparables some of those really could change in four or five months, that is the reality... I think we just have to let it play out right now a little bit."

Although the news may not be what Vancouver Canucks fans want to hear, Pettersson is still an RFA, so he will remain with the team even if a long-term deal doesn't take place.

Elias Pettersson's stats

Elias Pettersson was drafted fifth overall in 2017 by the Vancouver Canucks and made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season.

Last season, Pettersson skated in 80 games and recorded 102 points which was his career high. In his NHL career, Pettersson has recorded 323 points in 325 games and will likely become a point-per-game player after this season.

The Canucks will open its 2023-24 NHL season at home on Oct. 11 against the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver Canucks is currently not projected to make the playoffs, as per betting odds.