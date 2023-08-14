Vancouver Canucks projected lines for 2023-24 season

The Vancouver Canucks will look to return to the playoffs in the 2023-24 NHL season.

They have missed the playoffs three straight years and four of the last five. Their lone appearance during that time was the 2019-20 NHL season, where they were eliminated in the second round by the Vegas Golden Knights.

With the Canucks struggling, they made some significant changes. They bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson and added the likes of Pius Suter, Teddy Blueger, Carson Soucy and Ian Cole in free agency.

Vancouver is projected to not make the playoffs by the oddsmakers. However, the Cancuks do seem better on paper. Here are their projected lines for the 2023-24 season:

Vancouver Canucks projected forward lines

The Vancouver Canucks needed to improve their depth at center, and they did just that by signing Suter and Blueger as free agents. Both Suter and Blueger can play a defensive role, as the latter will be their fourth-line center and likely play on the penalty kill.

Vancouver's projected forwards are as follows:

Anthony Beauviller-Elias Petterson-Andrei Kuzmenko

Ilya Mikheyev-JT Miller-Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua-Pius Suter-Conor Garland

Nils Aman-Teddy Blueger-Vasily Podkolzin

Phil Di Giuseppe*-Nils Hoglander*

On the fourth line, Aman and Blueger can both play center, so it couldcome down to the matchup and what circle they are at to determine who plays center on that shift. Overall, the Canucks forward group is much deeper than in years past.

Vancouver Canucks defensive lines

The Vancouver Canucks defense had a big overhaul, as Ekman-Larsson has been replaced by Ian Cole and Carson Soucy. The Canucks should be a better defensive team this season, but the offense from the back end could take a hit.

The projected defensive lines for the Canucks are as follows:

Quinn Hughes-Carson Soucy

Ian Cole-Filip Hronek

Christian Wolanin-Tyler Myers

Matt Irwin*

Canucks projected goalies

The Canucks will be led by Thatcher Demko in net, as he will be playing the bulk of the games. Arturs Silovs will likely be the full-time backup.

Thatcher Demko

Arturs Silovs

