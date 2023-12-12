In a surprising move, the Vancouver Canucks recently acquired defenceman Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames, adding strength and reliability to their blue line.

However, this acquisition does not mean the Canucks are done dealing. Jim Rutherford, the president of hockey operations for the Canucks, hinted at the possibility of further moves during a recent Q&A session with Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre.

MacIntyre asked Rutherford about the team's decision to add Zadorov and inquired whether the Vancouver Canucks were still in the market for another defenceman. Rutherford's response was clear as he emphasized the importance of depth in every position, especially on defense.

"Well, you can never have enough defencemen. You can ask every team that. I will say that we're really pleased with the development of (Noah) Juulsen. Same with any position, we're going to keep looking to see if there's anywhere that we can upgrade," Rutherford said.

When asked about the team's approach leading up to the trade deadline, Rutherford was cautious but left the door open for potential moves.

"We'll see how the team plays and how everybody plays and where our needs are. I don't know if 'aggressive' is the right word. But we'll continue to look at anywhere we can improve the team," he said.

This statement suggests that the Vancouver Canucks are keeping a watchful eye on their performance and will make strategic decisions based on the team's needs as the season progresses.

The trade that brought Nikita Zadorov to Vancouver Canucks saw the team parting ways with a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, acquired earlier from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Zadorov, in his initial reaction to the trade, admitted to feeling shocked. Zadorov had remarked,

"I feel like every guy that gets traded is a little bit shocked. Had a lot of messages, a lot of calls, a lot of people to talk to from the organization. I think it was a lot of business, for sure."

Vancouver Canucks' Jim Rutherford on winger Andrei Kuzmenko

Aside from defensive considerations, Rutherford also addressed concerns about winger Andrei Kuzmenko, who experienced a remarkable NHL debut last season with 39 goals and 74 points. This season, however, Kuzmenko has struggled, recording just 15 points in 25 games and facing a reduction in ice time under coach Rick Tocchet.

Expressing concern for Kuzmenko, Rutherford acknowledged the pressure the player is currently facing.

"When you feel the pressure and you start pushing, squeezing the stick harder and passing when you should be shooting and vice versa, you get a little bit concerned," Rutherford said.

Despite the challenges, he expressed confidence in the coaching staff's ability to work with Kuzmenko, affirming the player's capability. However, when asked about growing trade speculation surrounding Kuzmenko, Rutherford maintained an open-minded approach.

"Well, we'll keep an open mind. I don't want to just lock ourselves into one answer. But we need to continue to try to help," he said.