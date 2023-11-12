Vancouver Canucks vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 12th, 2023

The Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) will be looking to recover from the recent loss as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The puck drops at 7 pm ET, and the fans can catch the action on ESPN+, NHL Network, TVA, RSN, and Sportsnet.

The Canucks, coming off a strong performance with an average of 4.36 goals per game, are in high spirits. On the other hand, the Canadiens are carrying momentum from their recent victories and an average of 2.93 goals per game.

Vancouver Canucks vs Montreal Canadiens: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Sunday, November 12, at 7 pm ET

: Sunday, November 12, at 7 pm ET Venue : Bell Centre, Montreal

: Bell Centre, Montreal Broadcast : ESPN+, NHL Network, TVA, RSN, Sportsnet

: ESPN+, NHL Network, TVA, RSN, Sportsnet Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: 101 ESPN (101.1 FM), SN 650, 630 CHED and TuneIn Radio

Vancouver Canucks: Offensive prowess and defensive solidity

The Vancouver Canucks have been on a roll, securing ten victories out of fourteen games this season. Vancouver boasts an impressive average of 4.36 goals per game. In their recent matches, they have shown a strong offensive front.

Key players like Elias Pettersson have been instrumental in their success, contributing significantly to their games. However, the Canucks are not just about offense. They have also been solid defensively, allowing an average of 2.21 goals per game.

Their goaltender, Casey DeSmith, has been performing exceptionally, maintaining a save percentage of 0.927.

In terms of injuries, Teddy Blueger is sidelined on a day-to-day basis.

Montreal Canadiens set sights on second consecutive win

The Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) are coming off a recent victory over the Boston Bruins and are looking to maintain their positivity against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canadiens have been performing well offensively, maintaining an average of 2.93 goals per game. However, the Canadiens have faced challenges defensively, allowing an average of 3.14 goals per game.

With a 1-1-0 record in two games, goaltender Cayden Primeau saved 27 of the 29 shots he faced, posting a 2.95 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

The Canadiens are dealing with injuries to key players. Carey Price is out with a knee injury, Kirby Dach is out for the season with a knee injury, Chris Wideman is out with a back injury, and David Savard is out with an upper-body injury.