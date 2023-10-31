Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 31st Oct 2023

The Nashville Predators are set to hit the road for an exciting matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action on ESPN+/Hulu.

Nashville Predators Preview

The Predators are coming off an exhilarating 3-2 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, displaying their ability to compete with top teams. However, they faced a recent setback with a 3-2 loss to the Canucks last Tuesday. In that game, Nashville struggled to generate offense, managing only 18 shots on goal and going 0-for-3 on the power play.

Nashville currently holds a 4-4-0 record for the season and is tied for fourth place in the Central Division, sitting four points behind the division-leading Colorado Avalanche. The Predators are ranked 19th in the league for goals per game, averaging 2.88 goals per contest this season.

On the defensive end, they are performing well, standing seventh in the league for goals against, allowing an average of 2.63 goals per game.

Vancouver Canucks Preview

Conversely, the Canucks had a strong start to the season, proving themselves as an up-and-coming team to watch. However, they suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, following a dominant 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues in a back-to-back situation.

Vancouver boasts a 5-2-1 record and sits second in the Pacific Division, trailing the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights by six points. The Canucks are impressing on the offensive front, ranking fifth in the league for goals per game, with an average of 3.88 goals per contest.

Defensively, they are also strong, ranking 5th in the league for goals against, with an average of 2.38 goals per game.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Forward

ANDREI KUZMENKO ELIAS PETTERSSON ILYA MIKHEYEV PHIL DI GIUSEPPE J.T. MILLER BROCK BOESER CONOR GARLAND PIUS SUTER ANTHONY BEAUVILLIER DAKOTA JOSHUA SAM LAFFERTY JACK STUDNICKA

Defenceman

QUINN HUGHES FILIP HRONEK IAN COLE TYLER MYERS CARSON SOUCY MARK FRIEDMAN

Goalie

THATCHER DEMKO CASEY DESMITH

Nashville Predators projected lines

Forward

FILIP FORSBERG RYAN O'REILLY GUSTAV NYQUIST KIEFER SHERWOOD THOMAS NOVAK LUKE EVANGELISTA YAKOV TRENIN COLTON SISSONS COLE SMITH LIAM FOUDY JUUSO PARSSINEN PHILIP TOMASINO

Defenceman

ROMAN JOSI DANTE FABBRO RYAN MCDONAGH ALEXANDRE CARRIER JEREMY LAUZON TYSON BARRIE

Goalie

JUUSE SAROS KEVIN LANKINEN

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators Odds and Predictions

As for the betting odds, the money line currently stands at Predators +115 and Canucks -135, with an over/under set at 6.

In recent head-to-head matchups, the Canucks have held the upper hand with a 6-2-2 advantage in their last 10 meetings, including two consecutive wins. They secured a 3-2 road victory in their first encounter this season on Oct. 24.

Given their recent success against the Predators, the Canucks appear to be the favorites for this game.

However, in the world of hockey, anything can happen, and fans can anticipate an exciting battle between these two talented teams.