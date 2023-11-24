Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 24th 2023

The Vancouver Canucks are set to face off against the Seattle Kraken on Friday at Pledge Arena, Seattle. The Canucks have two wins and three losses in their last five games, while the Kraken have alternate wins and losses.

Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Game info

Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

TV Broadcast: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Sportsnet Vancouver AM 650, KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM

Vancouver Canucks game preview

The Canucks have a record of 13-6-1 this season and were defeated 5-2 by the Colorado Avalanche in their last game. The Canucks are allowing 2.55 goals per game while scoring 4.00. Their power play success rate stands at 29.7%, and the penalty kill rate is at 76.6%.

They are considered favorites with money line odds of -115.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injury status

Quinn Hughes has played a key role in Vancouver’s performance this season, managing to accumulate an impressive 31 points in just 20 games. J.T. Miller has contributed a total of 30 points, comprising eight goals and 23 assists.

In goal, Casey DeSmith has a record of 4-1-1, and he has allowed a total of 18 goals while making 188 saves.

Carson Soucy (Foot), Guillaume Brisebois (Upper Body), Pius Suter (Undisclosed) and Tucker Poolman (Head) are unavailable for the match.

Seattle Kraken game preview

The Seattle Kraken have a record of 8-8-5 this season after they defeated the Sharks 7-1 in the last game. On average, the Blue Jackets are scoring 2.86 goals per game while allowing 3.38. Their power play success rate stands at 25%, and they have a penalty kill efficiency of 73%.

The Kraken are considered underdogs against the Canucks with moneyline odds of -107.

Seattle Kraken key players and injury status

Oliver Bjorkstrand has been quite impressive for Seattle, contributing seven goals and 12 assists in 21 games, resulting in 19 points. Vince Dunn has also played a role in Seattle’s offense this season, accumulating a total of 18 points by scoring three goals and providing 15 assists.

Joey Daccords boasts a record of 3-2-5. He has allowed a total of 30 goals and made 276 saves, resulting in 2.8 goals against per game and a .902 save percentage.

Philipp Grubauer (Undisclosed) and Andre Burakovsky (Upper Body) are unavailable for today's match.