Vancouver Canucks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 11th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2) are set to host the Vancouver Canucks (10-2-1) at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN+.

Canucks vs Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Canucks boast an impressive season, excelling in offense with an average of 4.54 goals per game, including a remarkable 28 goals in their past five games. Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser lead the charge, contributing 23 goals and 31 assists.

Secondary contributors Andrei Kuzmenko, Sam Lafferty, Ilya Mikheyev, along with defensemen Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek, have added nine goals and 13 assists, fortifying the team's offensive prowess.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs, despite a rocky season, maintain a potent offense averaging 3.38 goals per game. Auston Matthews and William Nylander spearhead the top line with 20 goals and 17 assists.

The supporting cast, including Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok and defenseman Morgan Rielly, has stepped up with 13 goals and 26 assists, expanding Toronto's offensive threat. Saturday's clash promises an exciting matchup between two teams showcasing offensive firepower.

Canucks vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-Head and key numbers

The Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs have played 34 games, with an average of 5.9 goals per match. Vancouver has 19 regular-time wins, 15 losses and no draws, while Toronto has 15 regular-time wins, 19 losses and no draws. In overtime (OT), Vancouver secured two wins, and Toronto has no OT wins. In shootouts (PS), Vancouver has two wins and one loss, while Toronto has one win and two losses. In terms of goal averages, the Canucks have 2.9 goals per match, while the Maple Leafs have 3.0 goals per match.

Vancouver Canucks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter as favorites (-135) against the Vancouver Canucks (+112) with an over/under total of 6.5.

Coming off a thrilling 5-4 shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 10, the Maple Leafs displayed resilience. Although the Canucks secured a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 9, Toronto's recent form and home advantage suggest it could emerge victorious in this matchup.

Vancouver Canucks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals: Yes

Tip 3: Maple Leafs to score first: Yes

Tip 4: William Nylander to score: Yes

Tip 5: Elias Pettersson to score: Yes