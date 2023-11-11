Vancouver Canucks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 11th 2023

The Vancouver Canucks are set to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto. The Maple Leafs have two wins and three losses in their past five games, while the Canucks have won their past five.

Vancouver Canucks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

TV Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on TSN 1050

Vancouver Canucks game preview

The Canucks has a record of 10-2-1 after defeating the Ottawa Senators 5-2 in their last game. On average, the Canucks score 4.5 goals per game, while allowing an average of 2.0 goals against.

The Canucks are considered underdogs against the Maple Leafs with moneyline odds of +110.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injury status

Elias Pettersson has played a key role in the Canucks' offense this season, contributing seven goals and 17 assists. Another significant contributor for the Canucks is J.T. Miller, who scored seven goals and nine assists in the past 10 games.

Thatcher Demko has been performing well as well, boasting a save percentage of .948 and a goals against average of 1.61. Guillaume Brisebois (upper body), Teddy Blueger (leg) and Tucker Poolman (head) are sidelined due to injuries.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Maple Leafs have a record of 7-5-2 this season after winning their last game 5-4 against the Calgary Flames. On average, the Maple Leafs score 3.38 goals per game, while allowing 3.62 goals.

They are considered favorites with moneyline odds of -135.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

William Nylander has scored nine goals with 12 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games. Furthermore, goaltender Ilya Samsonov has struggled with a save percentage of .855 and has a goals against average of 4.11.

Conor Timmins (lower body), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (undisclosed) and Jake Muzzin (back) are unavailable for today's matchup due to injuries.