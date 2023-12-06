Vegas Golden Knights coach backs Corey Perry, wishes "he comes back" to NHL

Corey Perry's contract with the Blackhawks was just terminated. The team declared that the problem was related to "workplace matters" and "unacceptable conduct."

In a heartfelt expression of support, Vegas Golden Knights assistant coach Dominique Ducharme recently voiced his hopes for Corey Perry's return to the NHL during an interview with Jean-Charles Lajoie on TVA Sports.

Ducharme’s remarks demonstrate an admiration for Perry’s skills on the ice and his exemplary character off of it.

“I really hope he comes back. I hope he will sort out all the things he needs to sort out,” Ducharme said.

Ducharme emphasized his desire for him to overcome the challenges he is currently facing. Perry's determination and pride, according to the coach, have shaped his career and could play a critical role in a possible comeback.

“He’s going to handle this, he’s a very proud guy, who’s proud of his career and of himself.”

Ducharme's trust and belief in Perry reflect the high regard he is held in by his teammates and coaches. Additionally, Ducharme mentioned that Perry may be dissatisfied with his current situation, which could serve as a strong motivation for him to bounce back and return to form.

“I am sure that he is not happy with the situation and that he will take the necessary measures. I only have good words for him,” he added.

Ducharme’s comments emphasize how respected and admired Perry is in his career. The coach’s unwavering backing and encouraging words for Perry not only highlight the player's influence on the league but also serve as a rallying call for his comeback.

Corey Perry’s possible return

After the Chicago Blackhawks ended his $4 million contract, Perry found himself in a situation where he's now an unrestricted free agent. This status brings both uncertainty and opportunity for him.

Despite this setback, there is interest among fans and analysts about the possibility of Perry returning to the NHL.

Moving ahead, Perry will need to navigate the complexities of free agency, evaluate his preparedness, and explore opportunities with other teams.

The idea of Corey Perry joining the Vegas Golden Knights, who are the reigning Stanley Cup champions, presents an intriguing scenario. It would not only allow Perry to compete for a championship, but it would also make for a remarkable story of redemption and resilience.