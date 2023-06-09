In Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers emerged victorious with a 3-2 (OT) win.
The Panthers put on a remarkable performance, narrowing the Golden Knights' series lead to 2-1. Despite Matthew Tkachuk suffering an injury from a powerful hit by Keegan Kolesar during the game, he returned and scored a crucial goal for the Panthers late in the third period, forcing overtime.
Carter Verghaeghe was the Panthers' overtime winner. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Florida Panthers are now 7-0 in overtime. The Vegas Golden Knights, who had won the first two games of the series in dominant fashion, came up short in Game 3.
While the Golden Knights fans were disappointed with their team's performance, they remained confident that their team still holds the overall series lead and could clinch the series in the next two games. Here's what the Golden Knights fans had to say on Twitter. One fan said:
"Just a good chance to clinch it at home."
How did Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 3 pan out?
Brandon Montour opened the scoring sheet for the Panthers after he slotted the puck past Adin Hill for a wrist shot goal 4:08 into the first period.
With four minutes remaining before the first intermission, Captain Mark Stone put the Vegas Golden Knights back into the game tying the game 1-1 with a tip-in shot coming on a powerplay.
In the second period, Jonathan Marchessault converted an assist from Jack Eichel for a powerplay goal to make it 2-1 for the Golden Knights before heading into the game's final period.
In the third period, Matthew Tkachuk came up as the savior for the Florida Panthers after scoring a wrist shot goal from an assist from Carter Verhaeghe to tie the game 2-2, forcing overtime. 4:27 into overtime, Carter Verhaeghe scored the winner for the Panthers to secure a much-needed win in the series.
Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe scored two points each in the contest. Netminder, Sergei Bobrovsky made some brilliant saves and ended the contest with 27 saves and posted a.926 save percentage.
The Florida Panthers will attempt to tie the series when they face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Saturday at FLA Live Arena in Florida.