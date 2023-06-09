In Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers emerged victorious with a 3-2 (OT) win.

The Panthers put on a remarkable performance, narrowing the Golden Knights' series lead to 2-1. Despite Matthew Tkachuk suffering an injury from a powerful hit by Keegan Kolesar during the game, he returned and scored a crucial goal for the Panthers late in the third period, forcing overtime.

Carter Verghaeghe was the Panthers' overtime winner. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Florida Panthers are now 7-0 in overtime. The Vegas Golden Knights, who had won the first two games of the series in dominant fashion, came up short in Game 3.

While the Golden Knights fans were disappointed with their team's performance, they remained confident that their team still holds the overall series lead and could clinch the series in the next two games. Here's what the Golden Knights fans had to say on Twitter. One fan said:

"Just a good chance to clinch it at home."

Tailslover13 @Chimcharlover13 @GoldenKnights It's fine, Vegas. We knew that you'd be nice and let the Panthers have at least one. You were easily the best team, yet again, and the Panthers had to scrap and claw to get their lucky goals. We knew you were always winning this in 5, like the Nuggets versus the Heat. It's fine. @GoldenKnights It's fine, Vegas. We knew that you'd be nice and let the Panthers have at least one. You were easily the best team, yet again, and the Panthers had to scrap and claw to get their lucky goals. We knew you were always winning this in 5, like the Nuggets versus the Heat. It's fine.

z - kelsey @Kelsey3700 @GoldenKnights So this is just to make sure we win the next 2 and win at home, yeah? @GoldenKnights So this is just to make sure we win the next 2 and win at home, yeah?

Lloyd Morman @biglloyd27 @GoldenKnights Hang in there Golden Knights! You won two, just need two more to win the series! You will have another chance to make it three to one this Saturday! Go Knights Go!!!! @GoldenKnights Hang in there Golden Knights! You won two, just need two more to win the series! You will have another chance to make it three to one this Saturday! Go Knights Go!!!!

J-Town @Jtown333 @GoldenKnights Man could’ve got that one, still up 2-1 with a great chance to go home for a possible clinch game 5 @GoldenKnights Man could’ve got that one, still up 2-1 with a great chance to go home for a possible clinch game 5

Bama @RollTide523 @GoldenKnights FUCKING WIN SATURDAY GOD FUCKING DAMN IT @GoldenKnights FUCKING WIN SATURDAY GOD FUCKING DAMN IT

Douglas Cleveland @DouglasClevel11 @GoldenKnights Shake off game 3 , We'll do it game 4 & 5 @GoldenKnights Shake off game 3 , We'll do it game 4 & 5

Adam Q10 @AdamQuraishi1



Regroup and rebound on Saturday. You guys got this. @GoldenKnights Close one, but no cigarRegroup and rebound on Saturday. You guys got this. @GoldenKnights Close one, but no cigar Regroup and rebound on Saturday. You guys got this.

How did Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 3 pan out?

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three

Brandon Montour opened the scoring sheet for the Panthers after he slotted the puck past Adin Hill for a wrist shot goal 4:08 into the first period.

With four minutes remaining before the first intermission, Captain Mark Stone put the Vegas Golden Knights back into the game tying the game 1-1 with a tip-in shot coming on a powerplay.

In the second period, Jonathan Marchessault converted an assist from Jack Eichel for a powerplay goal to make it 2-1 for the Golden Knights before heading into the game's final period.

In the third period, Matthew Tkachuk came up as the savior for the Florida Panthers after scoring a wrist shot goal from an assist from Carter Verhaeghe to tie the game 2-2, forcing overtime. 4:27 into overtime, Carter Verhaeghe scored the winner for the Panthers to secure a much-needed win in the series.

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe scored two points each in the contest. Netminder, Sergei Bobrovsky made some brilliant saves and ended the contest with 27 saves and posted a.926 save percentage.

The Florida Panthers will attempt to tie the series when they face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Saturday at FLA Live Arena in Florida.

Poll : 0 votes