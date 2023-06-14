In a commanding display of skill and determination, the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the Stanley Cup with a resounding 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5. The Golden Knights' relentless offense and disciplined defense propelled them to an unforgettable triumph in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

Here's how fans reacted to the Golden Knights' victory on social media.

Carson Kerbrat @CarsonAK @GoldenKnights Nice Stanley Cup you got there. Would be a shame if a 2017 expansion team from Las Vegas, Nevada was engraved on it forever. @GoldenKnights Nice Stanley Cup you got there. Would be a shame if a 2017 expansion team from Las Vegas, Nevada was engraved on it forever.

voice of reason @michaelfrance33 @GoldenKnights I can remember last year on the home game they were eliminated from the playoffs. Mark Stone was hurt and a pass to the blue line went right by him. Everyone so depressed. To see him get the Cup the next is truly fantastic. WHAT A YEAR! @GoldenKnights I can remember last year on the home game they were eliminated from the playoffs. Mark Stone was hurt and a pass to the blue line went right by him. Everyone so depressed. To see him get the Cup the next is truly fantastic. WHAT A YEAR!

The celebration has begun, as the Vegas Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

The game started on a positive note for the Golden Knights when they received news that the Panthers would be without the services of Matthew Tkachuk, a key player in Florida's lineup. Building on this advantage, the Golden Knights wasted no time asserting their dominance in the first period.

Just eight minutes into the game, captain Mark Stone ignited the crowd by lighting the lamp, setting the tone for the team's offensive onslaught. Two minutes later, Nicolas Hague capitalized on the momentum, extending the lead to 2-0 and sending the fans into a frenzy.

The Golden Knights continued their relentless pressure in the second period, refusing to let up on their opponent. Although Aaron Ekblad managed to score for the Panthers early in the period, it only served as a temporary setback for the Golden Knights.

In a stunning display of offensive prowess, the Golden Knights unleashed a barrage of goals in the last 10 minutes of the second period. Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith, Mark Stone, and Michael Amadio all found the back of the net, leaving the Panthers reeling and the Golden Knights with a commanding 6-1 lead.

The third period proved no different, as the Golden Knights continued to dictate the tempo of the game. Ivan Barbashev stretched the lead to 7-1, further solidifying the team's dominance. Although the Panthers responded with quick goals from Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, the Golden Knights quickly extinguished any hope of a comeback.

In a fitting conclusion to the championship game, Mark Stone completed his stellar performance by securing a hat trick with a goal that punctuated the Golden Knights' victory and sent the crowd into an uproar of celebration.

The Vegas triumph in Game 5 showcased their offensive firepower, defensive solidity, and ability to capitalize on opportunities.

As the final horn sounded, the Vegas Golden Knights embraced their hard-fought victory, etching their names in hockey history. The franchise's resilience, skill, and unwavering spirit were on full display as they captured their first-ever Stanley Cup.

