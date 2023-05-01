Vegas Golden Knights injury report feat. Jesse McNabb, Logan Thompson, and more

The Vegas Golden Knights are heading into the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers with significant injuries.

Brayden McNabb is day-to-day with an upper body injury

After missing practice on Saturday, Brayden McNabb (upper body) is listed as day-to-day, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

McNabb sat out the team's series-clinching victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. His availability for the second round is currently unknown. Ben Hutton or Brayden Pachal could fill in for McNabb if he remains sidelined.

McNabb took a shot to the upper body during Game 4 against the Jets on April 24. He stayed in the game despite the injury and logged 20:24 of ice time.

Logan Thompson is out indefinitely due to a lower-body injury

Logan Thompson #36 of the Vegas Golden Knights

Logan Thompson (lower body) hasn't returned to the ice, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Therefore, it would be unreasonable to expect his return any time soon. Having participated in just one of the Golden Knights' past 33 games, Thompson's status remains uncertain.

Thompson could find it difficult to retake the crease after receiving clearance to play. Laurent Brossoit has been red-hot, leading the team to three straight playoff wins. Thompson is out indefinitely with no timetable for his return.

Robin Lehner missed the entire season due to a hip injury

The Vegas Golden Knights confirmed back in August that goalie Robin Lehner would miss the entire season after undergoing hip surgery. Lehner was the Golden Knights' No.1 goaltender prior to the season. He also underwent shoulder surgery in February 2022.

Lehner appeared in 44 games last season, posting a 23-17-2 record, .907 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average.

Nolan Patrick missed the entire season due to a concussion

Nolan Patrick #41 of the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights announced back in September that Nolan Patrick will miss the entire season due to a concussion.

Patrick played 25 games for the Golden Knights last season, recording two goals and five assists. He missed a lot of time due to a concussion he sustained in February 2022 and an upper body injury earlier in the season. He hasn't appeared in an NHL game since March 24, 2022.

Patrick recently completed a two-year, $2.4 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

