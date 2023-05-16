Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report feat. Laurent Brossoit, Logan Thompson and more

After a dominant performance in Game 6, the Vegas Golden Knights have once again secured a spot in the Western Conference finals. Led by Jonathan Marchessault's remarkable hat trick, the Golden Knights triumphed over the Edmonton Oilers with a convincing 5-2 victory. This marks the fourth time in the franchise's relatively short six-year history that they have reached the semifinal round.

As the Golden Knights gear up for their next challenge against the Dallas Stars in the West, it is worth taking a moment to assess the status of their injured players.

Vegas Golden Knights Goaltender Laurent Brossoit Sidelined with Lower Body Injury

Brossoit suffered a lower body injury during Game 3 and has been unable to participate in the team's last three games. Despite his limited appearances in this playoff season, Brossoit has managed a respectable record of 5-2 with a 3.18 goals against average (GAA) and a save percentage of .894 in his eight starts.

It remains to be seen how long Brossoit will be sidelined with his lower-body injury and whether he will be able to return in subsequent games if the series continues. The Golden Knights' medical staff will undoubtedly be working diligently to aid Brossoit in his recovery and facilitate his return to the lineup as soon as possible.

Vegas Golden Knights Goaltender Logan Thompson Remains Sidelined with Lower Body Injury

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson continues to be sidelined due to a lower-body injury, with no immediate return in sight. According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Thompson has not yet returned to the ice, indicating that his comeback is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Thompson's absence has been felt for quite some time, as he has only managed to participate in one of the Knights' last 33 games. The goaltender's prolonged recovery raises concerns about when he will be able to rejoin his team on the ice. Even when he does receive medical clearance to play, Thompson may face additional challenges in reclaiming the starting position, as Laurent Brossoit has recently excelled in the postseason, securing three consecutive victories.

Vegas Golden Knights Goaltender Robin Lehner's Injury

Goaltender Robin Lehner was forced to sit out the entirety of the 2022-23 NHL season. The team revealed that Lehner was set to undergo hip surgery, indicating a more severe injury than initially anticipated.

Lehner's health had already been in question as he had recently undergone shoulder surgery during the offseason. However, it became evident that his condition was far more serious, prompting the decision for him to miss the entire season. With Lehner sidelined, the Golden Knights found themselves in a precarious goaltending situation.

Another player in the injured reserve includes Nolan Patrick, who is out due to an upper-body injury.

