Vegas Golden Knights injury report feat. Mark Stone, William Carrier, and more

The Vegas Golden Knights clinched the top spot in the Pacific Division with a 51-22-9 record. They aim to make a deep run in the NHL playoffs and win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The 2023 NHL playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17. A total of 16 teams have qualified for the playoffs, with eight teams from each conference.

However, the team's top concern is the injury status of some of their key players.

Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone practiced with team on Saturday

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone is back in action. He practiced with the team wearing a regular jersey on Saturday. Stone missed a significant chunk of the season. He had been sidelined since January 12 due to a back injury.

The Golden Knights were unable to activate him from long-term injured reserve during the regular season due to salary cap issues. However, there is no salary cap in the playoffs, making Stone available to return.

Stone had a tremendous start to the season, registering 17 goals and 21 assists in just 43 games. His performance on the ice has been critical to the Golden Knights' success. His return will provide them with a significant boost as they head into the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier placed on Injured reserve

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury during the team's game against the New Jersey Devils on March 3. He is now out indefinitely, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.

Carrier compiled a career-high 16 goals and nine assists this season. He was injured late in the first period and did not return to the game. He also recorded 133 hits in 56 games and is an important player for the Golden Knights both offensively and defensively.

It is unclear at this time how long Carrier will be out. But with the playoffs approaching, the Golden Knights will have to ensure that he fully recovers from the injury before returning to the ice.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill placed on Injured reserve

Logan Hill

The Vegas Golden Knights may be without goaltender Logan Hill for the playoffs. He did not play during the team's season finale against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday due to a lower-body injury.

Hill returned from his conditioning loan on Monday but was not available for the game. Even once fully healthy, the 26-year-old may not get a chance to play during the playoffs.

It's unclear at this point how severe Hill's injury is and how long he will be out. The Golden Knights have not released any further information about his status.

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Jesse Granger placed on Injured reserve and others.

According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Zach Whitecloud was unable to play in the last two games of the regular season due to a lower-body injury. Other Golden Knights players on the injured reserve include Logan Thompson, Robin Lehner, and Nolan Patrick.

