In a thrilling victory against the Edmonton Oilers, the Vegas Golden Knights not only sealed their spot in the Eastern Conference Final but also unleashed their mascot's inner Roman Reigns.

After a resounding 5-2 win in Game 6, the Golden Knights mascot took to Twitter, boldly proclaiming, "Acknowledge us!" in a clear homage to the catchphrase of the WWE superstar.

The Vegas Golden Knights mascot has always been known for his energetic and entertaining antics, but this time, he went above and beyond to channel the swagger and confidence of Roman Reigns.

With the series ending 4-2 in their favor, the Golden Knights mascot's celebratory gesture perfectly captured the team's dominance and their drive to be recognized as true contenders for the title.

As the Canadian teams bowed out of the playoffs one by one, the burden of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Canada grew heavier. For the 30th consecutive year, Canadian fans will watch the quest for hockey's ultimate prize from the sidelines. The Edmonton Oilers, the last hope for Canadian hockey enthusiasts, fought valiantly but fell short against the formidable Golden Knights.

Amidst this backdrop, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot's bold statement on social media resonated with fans and added an extra layer of excitement to their impressive performance.

Just like Roman Reigns, the mascot wanted to be acknowledged as a force to be reckoned with. With their eyes set on the Eastern Conference Final, the Vegas Golden Knights are determined to break the American champion streak and bring the Stanley Cup to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

As the playoffs progress, fans eagerly await to see what other surprises and thrilling moments the Vegas Golden Knights and their mascot have in store. For now, the Golden Knights have sent a clear message: they demand acknowledgment and are ready to make their mark on the hockey world.

Marchessault's Hat-Trick Powers Vegas Golden Knights to Series Win over Oilers in Thrilling Game 6

The opening minutes of Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights were a heart-stopping spectacle. The action began just 24 seconds into the first period when Reilly Smith of the Golden Knights seized the opportunity and scored an unassisted goal with a swift snapshot.

However, the Oilers retaliated quickly as their captain, Connor McDavid, found the back of the net only 30 seconds later, tying the game with a skillful shot past goaltender Adin Hill.

The first period belonged to the Oilers as Warren Foegele capitalized on a snapshot goal at the 2:43 mark, granting them the lead. However, the second period unveiled a different narrative, dominated entirely by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jonathan Marchessault emerged as the star of the period, completing a remarkable hat-trick. His first goal, a wrister, came at 4:26, followed by a backhand goal three minutes later that beat Stuart Skinner.

Marchessault's final goal arrived at the 18:36 mark, courtesy of an assist from Alex Pietrangelo, solidifying his hat-trick achievement with a snapshot.

Despite the Oilers' numerous attempts on goal, they were unable to solve Adin Hill and convert their shots into goals. In the third period, they unleashed 12 shots, but Hill's exceptional performance denied them any chance of a comeback.

The Golden Knights further sealed their victory when William Karlsson scored their fifth goal, securing a 4-2 series win.

With their place secured in the Western Conference Finals, the Vegas Golden Knights now eagerly await the outcome of Game 7 between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars. The winner of that game will become their next formidable opponent.

Marchessault's outstanding three-goal performance, coupled with Ivan Barbashev's two assists and Adin Hill's brilliant 38-save display, propelled the Golden Knights to a well-deserved triumph.

