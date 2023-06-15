Vegas Golden Knights players set for free lap dances for life as strip club keeps up promise

The Vegas Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup Finals with a commanding 4-1 series win over the Florida Panthers, have an additional reason to celebrate.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, located just minutes away from their home arena, T-Mobile Arena, has fulfilled its promise of offering each player a lifetime supply of free lap dances as a token of appreciation for their triumph.

The platinum VIP membership and free lap dances for life were initially extended to the team as a show of solidarity from Larry Flynt's Hustler Club. Brittany Rose, the general manager of the club, emphasized that the success of the Golden Knights has played a significant role in boosting the community's morale.

Celebrating the success of the first professional sports team to debut in Las Vegas, the strip club's generous offer is intended to motivate and inspire the team to more laurels.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas @hustlervegas Congratulations to the VGK on their Stanley Cup win! Free lap dances for LIFE!🍾 All gold EVERYTHING!Congratulations to the VGK on their Stanley Cup win!Free lap dances for LIFE!🍾 All gold EVERYTHING!🏆 Congratulations to the VGK on their Stanley Cup win!✨Free lap dances for LIFE!🍾 https://t.co/LbQamYwW7w

The proximity of Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, a mere minutes away from the Vegas Golden Knights' home arena T-Mobile Arena, only adds to the anticipation of future visits. With this extraordinary offer, the players could become frequent flyers at the renowned establishment.

In a city known for its entertainment and extravagance, this unconventional reward certainly adds to the allure of being a professional athlete in Las Vegas. For the Vegas Golden Knights, the celebration continues both on and off the ice, as they revel in their historic win and the extraordinary benefits that have come with it.

Vegas Golden Knights crush Florida Panthers 9-3 to capture first Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights secured their maiden Stanley Cup victory with a resounding 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 5.

Led by captain Mark Stone, who recorded a remarkable hat-trick, the Golden Knights dominated the game from the second period. Stone's hat-trick is the first in a Stanley Cup final since Peter Forsberg accomplished the feat in 1996.

Stone's first goal came in combination with Chandler Stephenson, as he executed a slick move to beat Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Minutes later, defenseman Nicolas Hague extended their lead. Florida's Aaron Ekblad briefly narrowed the margin, but Vegas' Alec Martinez responded with two goals, showcasing his knack for clutch performances.

Shea Theodore, William Carlsson and Stone continued the assault, building an insurmountable lead. Michael Amadio also added a goal in the second period. Although the Panthers fought back with goals from Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennet, the Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev swiftly responded to maintain their dominance.

Stone completed his hat-trick with an empty-net goal before Nicolas Roy rubber-stamped the emphatic win. Despite the lopsided loss, Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky impressed with crucial saves throughout the game. However, it was Jonathan Marchessault who claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP, tallying 13 goals and 25 points.

Poll : 0 votes