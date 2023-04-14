Vegas Golden Knights playoff schedule: Dates, TV channels, and more

The Vegas Golden Knights have secured their spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and are set to face off against the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. After a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken in their final game of the season, the Golden Knights have clinched the top seed in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference.

The series will begin with games one and two taking place at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, and Thursday, April 20, respectively. If necessary, games five and seven will also be held at T-Mobile Arena.

The times for the games have yet to be announced, but fans can expect all games to be televised by AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. The games will also be carried on the VGK Radio Network presented by Dollar Loan Center and Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

This matchup will mark the second playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Jets in franchise history. In the 2017-18 season, the Golden Knights defeated the Jets in five games in the Western Conference Final, which led them to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

As for the rest of the Western Conference playoffs, it has been confirmed that the Edmonton Oilers will play against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. The final seedings and matchups for all teams will be determined after tomorrow's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators.

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Monday, April 17th, and fans can expect an exciting postseason filled with intense matchups and thrilling moments.

More information related to NHL playoff and structure

The upcoming 2022-23 NHL season will feature 16 teams competing for the Stanley Cup. To qualify, the top three teams from each division along with four wild card teams will participate.

The four wild card teams are the two teams with the highest point totals from each conference outside of the top three in their respective divisions.

It will be divided into four rounds: the first and second rounds followed by the Conference Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals. Each matchup will be a best-of-seven series, with the first team to win four games advancing to the next round.

The Conference Finals will be contested between the top teams from each conference. The winners of the Conference Finals will go on to play in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The games will be played across the USA and Canada; the schedule will depend on the teams that qualify. Each matchup will follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

Poll : 0 votes