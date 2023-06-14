Vegas Golden Knights, Steve Aoki celebrate Stanley Cup win in after party

The Vegas Golden Knights, along with renowned rapper and DJ Steve Aoki, celebrated a momentous Stanley Cup victory in a star-studded after-party at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals between Vegas and the Florida Panthers witnessed a convergence of sports and entertainment as several celebrities flocked to witness the clash.

The Golden Knights' sensational performance resulted in a resounding 9-3 victory over the Panthers, securing their claim to the Stanley Cup.

Phil Kessel's girlfriend, Sandra Pereira, shared on her Instagram stories a post revealing the presence of the rapper and DJ at the prestigious event.

Phil Kessel's girlfriend, Sandra Pereira, shared on her Instagram stories a post

Prior to the game, the electrifying atmosphere outside the T-Mobile Arena was ignited by DJ Steve Aoki's pregame performance at the Toshiba Plaza. Fans and spectators eagerly gathered to enjoy his music, setting the stage for an unforgettable night in Las Vegas.

As the puck dropped for Game 5, the T-Mobile Arena was abuzz with excitement. The presence of high-profile celebrities added to the allure, creating an atmosphere charged with anticipation.

How the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Panthers in Game 5

Mark Stone led the way for the Vegas Golden Knights with a sensational three-goal performance, showcasing his offensive skills.

Stone wasted no time in making an impact, scoring a remarkable short-handed goal during a 2-on-1 break at 11:52 of the first period. Demonstrating his patience and talent, he outmaneuvered Sergei Bobrovsky and fired a high shot to the glove side from close range, giving Vegas a 1-0 lead.

Goaltender Adin Hill played a crucial role in preserving the Vegas Golden Knights' early lead with key saves. This included a left-pad stop on Anton Lundell's breakaway at 2:24, and a left-skate save on Aleksander Barkov just moments before Stone's goal.

Nicolas Hague extended Vegas' advantage to 2-0 at 13:41 of the first period, taking advantage of a loose puck in front of Bobrovsky following a strong rush from the blue line. Jonathan Marchessault assisted on Hague's goal, extending his impressive playoff-record point streak to ten games.

The Vegas Golden Knights unleashed an offensive onslaught in the second period, scoring four goals in less than ten minutes. Alec Martinez fired a shot from the right face-off circle off a pass from Jack Eichel, making it 3-1 at 10:28.

Reilly Smith increased the lead to 4-1 at 12:13, converting an excellent setup by William Karlsson. Stone completed his second goal of the game at 17:15, thanks to a slick passing sequence involving Chandler Stephenson and Brett Howden. Just before the period ended, Michael Amadio capitalized on a rebound, extending the lead to 6-1 at 19:58.

In the third period, both teams found the back of the net. Ivan Barbashev increased Vegas' lead to 7-1 at 8:22 before Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett responded for the Panthers, bringing the score to 7-3.

Stone secured his well-deserved hat trick with an unassisted empty-net goal from the length of the ice at 14:06, capping off an outstanding individual performance. Nicolas Roy sealed the dominant victory for the Vegas Golden Knights with a goal at 18:58.

Poll : 0 votes