Vegas Golden Knights Trophy Parade: How many fans turned up at Toshiba Plaza to celebrate Stanley Cup triumph?

The Vegas Golden Knights proved what it takes to win the coveted Stanley Cup, beating the Florida Panthers 4-1 in the finals.

Following their triumph, many thronged the streets for the Golden Knights' victory parade, which made their triumph one of the most memorable celebrations in NHL history.

According to NHL.com, approximately 200,000 people lined up the parade route down Las Vegas Boulevard and filled the Toshiba Plaza to mark the grand celebration of the Vegas Golden Knights' first Stanley Cup win on Saturday.

The Golden Knights' victory parade was a night to remember for fans who came to witness some of the most hilarious and unforgettable moments. Forward William Karlsson set the tone with a hilarious speech that captivated the fans with celebration, laughter and cheers.

Meanwhile, Jack Eichel, the playoffs' leading goal scorer, showed class and gave his necklace to a fan with Cerebral Palsy. These were some of the most memorable moments in the parade that made it one of the most remarkable celebrations for fans.

If anyone is more than delighted with the achievement, it has to be Golden Knights owner Bill Foley. He was amazed by fans' enthusiasm and considered himself grateful to be part of the historic moment.

"This is an unbelievable experience," Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said at the rally. "The parade today was unbelievable, and the enthusiasm was incredible. … And it was so great to be part of this experience with all of you."

The 2023 Stanley Cup championship win was the city of Vegas' second sports win, following the Las Vegas Aces, who were crowned the WNBA champions in 2022.

A look at some of the best moments from Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade

Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates onstage during a victory parade and rally for the Golden Knights outside T-Mobile Arena on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Vegas Golden Knights victory parade featured some of the team's best moments.

Adin Hill's drunk interview was one of the parade's highlights. Hill who played a key role in the Finals win, was almost speechless when asked about the significance of the team's Stanley Cup win:

"Pretty wild, I like, I don't know what to do with my hands right now."

