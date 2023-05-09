Vegas Golden Knights twitter admin hilariously dunks on Edmonton Oilers after taking 2-1 lead

The Vegas Golden Knights secured a commanding 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in Game 3 to lead the series 2-1.

The Edmonton Oilers got off a great start and took an early lead, thanks to a deflected goal by Warren Foegele. However, soon after the first goal, the Oilers seemingly lost their focus and started to lose their footing as the game progressed.

While the Knights, on the other hand, continued to play a game of disciplined hockey and capitalize on their chances.

The game also saw some chaotic scenes on the ice following Evander Kane's cross-check on Alex Pietrangelo during the end of the first period.

However, it had a minimal effect on the playing style of the Golden Knights as they went on to completely dominate the following period and eventually won the game by a huge 5-1 scoreline.

Following the game, the Vegas Golden Knights trolled the Edmonton Oilers with a cryptic tweet on their official account:

Here are some of the top reactions to the tweet:

Vegas Golden Knights down Edmonton Oilers 5-1

Game 3 of the seven-game series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights was played at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Oilers were completely outplayed by the Knights in every corner of the ice, failing to build on their Game 2 momentum. Foegele scored for the Oilers early in the game after Derek Ryan's shot deflected into his stick for a tip-in goal.

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and put the Knights 2-1 up before entering the second period, which saw the Knights score three more goals. Zach Whitecloud at the 7:25 mark extend the team's lead to two goals.

Jack Eichel's snapshot goal at 12:03 extended the Knights' lead to 4-1, and Chandler Stephenson scored the team's fifth goal to secure a commanding 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3. The third period saw no goals from either side.

Eichel had three points on the night and Jonathan Marchessault recorded two points in the contest. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit had to leave the game in the first period with a lower-body injury. In his absence, Adin Hill guarded the net and made 24 saves on the night.

Leon Draisaitl went scoreless, and with that, his eight-game point streak also ended. His captain Connor McDavid was also held without a point.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers will go toe-to-toe in Game 4 on Wednesday.

