The Las Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday in Game 1 to take a 1-0 lead in the Round 2 series.

Leon Draisaitl scored four goals on the night but the Edmonton Oilers fell short of the team's 6-4 loss. This was the second day in a row where a player scored four goals in a game but failed to win. Joe Pavelski scored four goals for the Dallas Stars but lost the game 5-4 in OT to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights, on the other hand, kicked off their Round 2 series in dominant fashion. Captain Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev both scored one goal and one assist on the night.

Knights fans were ecstatic with their team's performance as they went onto to Twitter to applaud them.

Here are some of the top reactions from fans on Twitter:

Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Edmonton Oilers to go 1-0 up in the series

The first goal of the game came in the Edmonton Oilers' favor after Leon Draisaitl slotted the puck past Laurent Brossoit at the 3:56 mark of the first period on a powerplay.

Nevertheless, the Golden Knights displayed a brilliant comeback after conceding the first goal and went on to snatch the rest of the remaining period from the Oilers.

Barbashev tied the game at the 4:36 mark. Michael Amadio then scored at the 9:54 mark to put the Knights in the lead for the first time on the night. With less than two minutes remaining, captain Mark Stone further extended the lead to 3-1 with his tip-in goal coming on the powerplay.

Draisaitl, with his second goal of the night, trimmed the Knights' lead to 3-2 before the game moved into the second period.

Leon Draisaitl then completed his hat-trick and tied the game at 3-3 for the Edmonton Oilers at the 1:35 mark of the third frame. Just one minute later, Barbashev's tip-in goal further gave the Knights a one-goal lead at 4-3.

Chandler Stephenson's slapshot goal at the 3:36 mark put the Oilers two goals behind the Vegas Golden Knights in the game. Draisaitl again came to the rescue and scored his fourth goal of the night to trim the lead to one in the third period.

Despite Draisaitl's efforts, the Oilers failed to make a comeback with Jack Eichel scoring into an empty-net goal to sail the Vegas Golden Knights to a comfortable 6-4 win and a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers will now go toe-to-toe in Game 2 on Saturday.

