The Vegas Golden Knights secured a resounding 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Golden Knights now lead the series 2-0.

The Golden Knights are now just two wins away from winning their first-ever Stanley Cup. Following the game, the Knights' Twitter admin posted a famous "Chris Paul" meme to troll the Florida Panthers.

"Cats got one"

The post quickly went viral on Twitter:

"Florida must be 6-2 their stomachs"

Cathy @cat22777 @GoldenKnights Is this the admin from year 1 'cause you have been on fire with these tweets!

Vixel 🦊🏳️‍⚧️ @VixelFoxx



Vixel 🦊🏳️‍⚧️ @VixelFoxx

Hey I'm only rooting for Florida because I unfortunately live there @GoldenKnights Man the Vegas twitter account is way more fun than the Florida account

Stone Clemente @stone_clemente @GoldenKnights The owner of this social media page deserves a raise

How did the Game 2 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers pan out?

After sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, the Florida Panthers have underwhelmed in the first two games of the Stanley Cup finals. On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights continued to display their offensive prowess and have now scored 12 goals in two games.

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two

Jonathan Marchessault put the team a goal ahead in under 10 minutes. With less than three minutes remaining before the first intermission, Alec Martinez made it 2-0.

In the second period, Nicolas Roy's wrist shot goal put the Golden Knights 3-0 ahead at the 2:59 mark. 7:10 into the second period, Brett Howden's backhand goal further extended the Knights' lead to 4-0, before the game moved into the final period.

The story of the Knights' scoring abilities continued in the third period, despite Anton Lundell scoring the first goal for the Panthers in the game, giving the team some momentum.

However, before the Panthers could mount a comeback in the remaining frame of the third, Marchessault and Amadio further scored two more goals in under 11 minutes to put the Vegas Golden Knights up 6-1. Matthew Tkachuk scored his first Stanley Cup Finals goal to make it 6-2.

With less than three minutes remaining before the final buzzer, Brett Howden scored to make it 7-2. Netminder Adin Hill made 29 saves in the contest.

The Florida Panthers will return home after failing to snap home-ice advantage from their higher-seeded opponent. The series, is, however, far from over, as the Panthers, known for their comebacks, can use home advantage in the next two games to try and cut the 2-0 deficit.

Game 3 takes place on Thursday, June 8.

