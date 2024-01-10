Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 10, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena on Wednesday night. The Knights have won two of their last five games, while the Avalanche have won four of their five.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Game info

Date and Time : Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. ET Location : Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV Broadcast : TNT, Max, and ALT

: TNT, Max, and ALT Live Streaming : Fugo TV

: Fugo TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM

Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

The Golden Knights have a 23-12-5 record this season after winning their last game 5-2 against the New York Islanders. They are scoring 3.23 goals per game and conceding 2.78. Their power play success rate is 21.8%, while their penalty kill rate is 80.5%.

The Knights are considered the underdogs against the Avalanche, with moneyline odds of +120.

Vegas Golden Knights: Key players and injury status

Jack Eichel is a crucial player in the Vegas offense, accumulating 42 points (scoring 18 goals and providing 24 assists). Meanwhile, Mark Stone has gathered 39 points (12 goals and 27 assists).

Jiri Patera is 1-2-0 this season. He has a save percentage of .898 and goals against average of 4.0 per game.

Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body) and Adin Hill (undisclosed) are sidelined due to injury.

Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

The Avalanche have a 26-12-3 record after beating the Boston Bruins 4-3 in their last game.

On average, Colorado scores 3.66 goals per game and allows an average of 3.15 goals. Its power play success rate is 24.4%, while its penalty kill efficiency is 82.4%.

The Avalanche are considered the favorites, with moneyline odds of -143.

Colorado Avalanche: Key players and injury status

Nathan MacKinnon has been a key player this season, contributing 22 goals and 44 assists, totaling 66 points. Mikko Rantanen has also performed well, scoring 21 goals and providing 30 assists in 41 games.

Ivan Prosvetov has a 8-4-3 record, with a save percentage of .895 and goals against average of 3.16 per game.

Artturi Lehkonen (neck), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Chris Wagner (achilles), Pavel Francouz (groin), Josh Manson (undisclosed), Miles Wood (illness) and Bowen Byram (lower body) are unavailable.