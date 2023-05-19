Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Game 1: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 NHL Western Conference finals

The stage is set for an exhilarating clash as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The game will be held at T-Mobile Arena and is scheduled to kick off on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SN, and TVAS.

For those unable to catch the game on television, several streaming platforms such as DTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, and Vidgo offer live streaming options, ensuring fans can enjoy the action from the comfort of their homes.

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars go head-to-head in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. Buckle up and prepare for an intense battle on the ice.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game 1 Preview

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Dallas Stars are set to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game One of the Western Conference final. The Stars have showcased their resilience and skill throughout the playoffs, defeating the Minnesota Wild in six games and persevering through a hard-fought seven-game series against the Seattle Kraken.

On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights have been dominant, dispatching the Winnipeg Jets in five games and the Edmonton Oilers in six to secure their fourth Western Conference final appearance in six years. This clash is a rematch of the 2020 Western Conference final, adding an extra layer of intensity to the series.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been particularly impressive in the playoffs, with their offense leading the way. They have amassed an impressive 41 goals, including a remarkable nine goals in their last two games. The top line, spearheaded by Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, has been in superb form, combining for 11 goals and 15 assists.

Chandler Stephenson, Jonathan Marchessault, and Ivan Barbashev have also contributed significantly, tallying 15 goals and 14 assists collectively. The defensive prowess of Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore has not gone unnoticed, as they have contributed 12 assists from the blue line, helping to open up the offense even more.

Meanwhile, the Stars have reached the Western Conference final by displaying a potent offensive game, scoring an impressive 47 goals thus far in the playoffs. The top two lines, led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Max Domi, have been instrumental, combining for 14 goals and 28 assists.

Not to be outdone, veterans Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn, and Tyler Seguin have contributed 15 goals and 14 assists of their own. The defensive duo of Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley has also played a significant role, adding a goal and 15 assists to elevate the team's offensive output.

With both teams boasting formidable offenses, Game One promises to be a thrilling battle.

