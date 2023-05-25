Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Game 4: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 NHL Western Conference Final

The Dallas Stars are eagerly preparing for a pivotal Game 4 in the intense Stanley Cup Semifinals, where they will face off against the formidable Vegas Golden Knights.

This highly anticipated match is slated to take place on Thursday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, promising an evening filled with exhilarating hockey action. Fans across North America can tune in to watch the game live as it unfolds through multiple television networks.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Sportsnet (SN), and TVA Sports (TVAS) will all be broadcasting the game, ensuring that fans in Canada have ample viewing options.

For those who are unable to access traditional television broadcasts, there are several streaming platforms available that offer alternative means of catching the thrilling showdown. DTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, ESPN+, and Vidgo provide fans with the opportunity to stream the game online.

Whether through a subscription service or a specific sports streaming platform, fans can still immerse themselves in the excitement and root for their favorite team from the comfort of their homes.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Preview

The Western Conference Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars has been completely one-sided so far. The Golden Knights have won all three games and are just one victory away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

On the other hand, the Stars lost the first two games in overtime and then suffered a significant defeat in Game 3, putting them in a desperate 0-3 series position.

Game 4 promises to be an exciting match as the Golden Knights aim to secure their spot in the Stanley Cup Final, while the Stars fight to avoid elimination.

The Golden Knights have dominated the Western Conference Final primarily due to their strong offensive performance. Ivan Barbashev and Jonathan Marchessault have been outstanding, scoring three goals each and assisting on four others, leading their top two lines.

However, the entire team's offense has been impressive. Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, and Nicolas Roy have contributed two goals and seven assists combined. Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Zach Whitecloud have also made valuable contributions from the blue line, with one goal and three assists collectively, which has helped create scoring opportunities.

Conversely, the Dallas Stars have struggled greatly in this series, particularly with their offense as they have managed to score only five goals across the three games.

Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz have been the only players to find the back of the net, accumulating three goals and five assists collectively, while the rest of the team's offense has faced significant difficulties.

The Dallas Stars are hopeful that Miro Heiskanen and Ryan Suter, who had a remarkable regular season with 14 goals and 84 assists combined from the defense, can step up their game. Unfortunately, in this series, they have only managed to contribute one goal and two assists so far.

Poll : 0 votes