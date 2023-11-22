Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 22nd 2023

On November 22, the Dallas Stars, with a record of 12-4-1, face off against the formidable Vegas Golden Knights, who currently hold the top spot in the conference at 13-4-2.

The clash is set to unfold at 9:30 PM ET at the American Airlines Center, with the action broadcasted on TNT and Max.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Preview

This season, the Vegas Golden Knights have shown off their skills, especially on offense, where they average an amazing 3.37 goals per game. Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, and Mark Stone are important players; together, they have led the top two lines with 21 goals and 36 assists.

Notably, secondary offensive forces in Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, and Michael Amadio, along with defensive support from Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo, have further fortified the team's offensive capabilities.

The Dallas Stars, on the other hand, are having a fantastic NHL season thanks to a strong offensive that scores 3.53 goals per contest on average. With 15 goals and 18 assists between them, Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz are leading the way and establishing the tone for a potent top line.

The team's depth is evident as Matt Duchene, Jason Robertson, and Wyatt Johnston contribute significantly, while defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell add offensive punch from the blue line with two goals and 16 assists.

Knights vs Stars: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Stars and Knights have competed in 27 games, with both teams maintaining an average of 4.9 goals per match. In head-to-head competition, the Vegas Golden Knights hold a slight advantage over the Dallas Stars, securing 15 wins compared to the Stars' 12 victories. Both teams have faced setbacks, with the Stars experiencing 15 losses and the Golden Knights encountering 12 losses in their respective 27 games. Stars have achieved 4 wins in overtime and 3 in shootouts, while the Golden Knights secured 3 overtime wins and 1 shootout victory. The average goals per match for the Stars stand at 2.3, while the Golden Knights maintain a slightly higher average of 2.7.

Knights vs Stars: Prediction

Favored at -135, the Dallas Stars are set to win against the Vegas Golden Knights (+112) with an over/under set at 6 goals.

Coming off a commanding 6-3 win over the New York Rangers, the Stars enter the matchup on a high note.

Conversely, the Golden Knights seek redemption after a 3-0 road loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Knights vs Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Stars to score first: Yes

Tip 4: William Karlsson to score: Yes