The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) are set to host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, October 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHL Network, TSN and SCRIPPS.

The Vegas Golden Knights secured a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings, while the Canadiens triumphed over the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-3 victory in their most recent outing.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game details

Date and Time: Monday, 30th Oct, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+, NHL Network, TSN and SCRIPPS

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: CKGM TSN 690 Montreal, CJAD 800, Las Vegas 98.9 FM (Nevada)

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

The Golden Knight's performance in the NHL is impressive, with 33 total goals scored (averaging 3.7 per game), ranking them third in the league.

On the defensive front, they've allowed just 20 total goals (averaging 2.2 per game), positioning them at eighth for the fewest goals against. Their remarkable goal differential of +13 puts them second-best in the league.

Moreover, the Vegas Golden Knights have recorded ten power-play goals this season, placing them tenth in the NHL out of 32 power-play chances. Their power-play conversion rate stands at 21.88%, ranking them 13th in the league.

Defensively, the Vegas Golden Knights kill off 88% of opponent power plays, securing the seventh-best penalty kill percentage in the NHL. In the faceoff, they maintain a strong seventh-best win rate of 53.2%.

The Vegas Golden Knights maintain a 12.5% shooting percentage, ranking sixth in the league. However, they haven't achieved a shutout against any opponent this season. On average, the team delivers 21 hits and blocks 17.2 shots per game.

Vegas Golden Knights key players and injury status

William Karlsson has played a crucial role in boosting Vegas' offensive performance this season, accumulating 10 points over nine games. Meanwhile, Shea Theodore has contributed to Vegas with three goals and seven assists, resulting in a total of 10 points (at an average of 1.1 per game).

Jack Eichel's 10 points, including six assists, further bolster Vegas' offensive capabilities. In the realm of goaltending, Logan Thompson has participated in this season in four games and maintains a solid save percentage of .930, ranking him 11th in the league.

In terms of injuries, the Vegas Golden Knights roster has been impacted, with Nicolas Roy listed as questionable due to an undisclosed issue, while Isaiah Saville and Danill Miromanov are out with undisclosed injuries, and Zach Whitecloud is sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens game preview

The Montreal Canadiens' offense is currently ranked 15th in the NHL, with 25 goals scored, averaging 3.1 goals per game. On the defensive side, they concede an average of 3.2 goals per game, totaling 26 goals against, placing them 20th in the league.

Their goal differential is -1, making them the 18th-ranked team in this regard. The Canadien's power play has been effective, producing seven goals on 31 chances, ranking them 10th in the NHL. Their power-play success rate is 12th in the league, at 22.58%. They've also managed to score one shorthanded goal.

Defensively, the Canadiens maintain a penalty kill percentage of 75.61, which is the 19th-best in the league. Their faceoff win percentage stands at 51.2%, positioning them 12th in the NHL.

In terms of shooting percentage, they have an 11th-ranked rate of 10.8%. Notably, the Canadiens have yet to secure a shutout against any opponent, and they average 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Montreal Canadiens key players and injury status

Montreal's standout player, Cole Caufield, has impressively tallied nine points this season, averaging 1.1 points per game. His contributions include four goals and five assists in eight games, all while playing an average of 19 minutes and two seconds per game.

Nicholas Suzuki has also been a key contributor, amassing seven points with one goal and six assists. Similarly, Sean Monahan has been effective, adding seven points to the team's total with his four goals and three assists.

In the goaltending, Cayden Primeau has recorded a .879 save percentage, ranking 55th in the league. He's made 29 saves while allowing an average of 4.2 goals per game, resulting in a 0-1-0 record for the season.

On the injury front, the Canadiens face challenges with Kirby Dach and Carey Price out for the season due to knee injuries. Christian Dvorak is also sidelined for the season with a knee injury and Chris Wideman is out with a back issue. David Savard is nursing an upper-body injury, while Michael Matheson is listed as questionable with a lower-body concern.