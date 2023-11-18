Vegas Golden Knights vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 18th 2023

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Vegas Golden Knights are set to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Nov. 18. The puck drops at 1 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-PH and SCRIPPS, offering fans a front-row seat to what promises to be an intense battle on the ice.

Vegas Golden Knights Game preview

Despite a remarkable start to the season, the Vegas Golden Knights find themselves on a five-game road trek. After losing three of their last four games, including a road defeat to the Washington Capitals, the Knights bounced back with a narrow 6-5 victory against the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Despite the recent bumps, the team remains in first place in the Pacific division, holding a two-point lead over the Vancouver Canucks.

Philadelphia Flyers Game preview

On the other side of the rink, the Philadelphia Flyers enjoy a strong stretch of hockey, showcasing their best form this season. Following a brief two-game losing streak, the Flyers responded emphatically with three consecutive victories. Their success has been attributed to solid defensive play and outstanding goaltending.

Philadelphia's recent wins include impressive triumphs over the Anaheim Ducks and LA Kings, culminating in a convincing 3-1 road win against a formidable Carolina Hurricanes squad on Wednesday. This string of victories has propelled the Flyers above the .500 mark and has undoubtedly exceeded the expectations of many observers.

Knights vs. Flyers: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights have faced each other in 11 games to date. The teams have maintained an average of 5.5 goals per match across these encounters. The Philadelphia Flyers have secured victory in 5 games, while the Vegas Golden Knights have won 6. Both teams have experienced losses, with the Flyers recording 6 losses and the Golden Knights facing defeat in 5 games. The average goals per match for the Flyers stand at 3, while the Golden Knights maintain a slightly lower average of 2.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights, with favorable odds at -164, are anticipated to triumph in their upcoming match. Having clinched a 6-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, the team is riding a positive momentum.

Despite the Philadelphia Flyers' recent 3-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes, they enter the game as underdogs with odds of +137. The over/under is set at 6 points.

Golden Knights vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Golden Knights to score first: Yes

Tip 4: William Karlsson to score: Yes