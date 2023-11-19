Vegas Golden Knights vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 19th 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) embark on the penultimate leg of a five-game road trip, clashing with the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8-0) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, a matchup airing on the NHL Network.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

Vegas has showcased a formidable offense this season, averaging an impressive 3.59 goals per game. Jack Eichel, William Karlsson and Mark Stone lead the charge, combining for 20 goals and 34 assists across the top two lines.

Notably, Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio have added significant offensive contributions, tallying 11 goals and 18 assists. Defensemen Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo have also chipped in, contributing five goals and 20 assists from the blue line.

The Penguins have also excelled offensively, averaging 3.53 goals per game. The dynamic duo of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel has been prolific, amassing 16 goals and 23 assists on the top line. Further bolstering the offense, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Reilly Smith have combined for 23 goals and 21 assists.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson has contributed from the point with five goals and 11 assists, showcasing Pittsburgh's well-rounded offensive prowess. The impending clash promises an exciting matchup between two NHL teams with potent scoring abilities.

Knights vs. Penguins: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Over the course of 10 games played, the Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins have collectively averaged 6.7 goals per match. The Pittsburgh Penguins have a slight advantage in victories, securing wins in 6 of the 10 matchups, while the Vegas Golden Knights won 4. Both teams have experienced losses, with the Golden Knights facing defeat in 6 games and the Penguins in 4. On average, the Vegas Golden Knights have scored 3.4 goals per match, while the Pittsburgh Penguins have closely matched with an average of 3.3 goals per match.

Knights vs. Penguins: Prediction

The moneyline is set at Golden Knights -115 and Penguins -105. The Over/Under is pegged at 6.5 points.

Both teams are coming off recent defeats, with the Golden Knights suffering a 4-3 overtime loss against the Flyers in Philadelphia, while the Penguins faced a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Despite the recent setbacks, the Golden Knights hold a slight edge over the Penguins in this upcoming contest.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Knights to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Knights to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score: Yes