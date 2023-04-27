Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets: Injury Report - Game 5 | NHL Playoffs 2023

The Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights will face off in Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Thursday. The Golden Knights currently lead the series 3-1. The game will take place at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT.

Although the Jets won the first game 5-1, they have since lost three consecutive games, and they now face the possibility of being eliminated tonight.

Before the start of Game 5, let's have a look at the injured players.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier placed on Injured reserve

William Carrier placed on Injured reserve

The Vegas Golden Knights have placed forward William Carrier on injured reserve since March 3 due to a lower-body injury. However, there is some good news for the Golden Knights as Carrier was spotted skating in a regular jersey during Wednesday's practice, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Carrier's return to the lineup will undoubtedly be a welcome sight for the Golden Knights, who have missed his physical presence and ability to create turnovers on the forecheck. The 28-year-old winger recorded 16 goals and 25 points in 56 games during the regular season, providing a valuable contribution to the team's offensive and defensive efforts.

Vegas Golden Knights' Logan Thompson placed on Injured reserve

Logan Thompson placed on Injured reserve

The Vegas Golden Knights are facing a challenge in their goaltending position, as Logan Thompson has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. The news was reported by Jesse Granger on Tuesday, who also stated that Thompson is yet to return to the ice and is not expected to make a comeback anytime soon.

Thompson has played in just one of the Knights' past 33 games, and his absence has been felt by the team. It is uncertain when Thompson will be able to return to the ice and compete for a spot in the lineup.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele placed on Injured reserve

Mark Scheifele placed on Injured reserve

The Winnipeg Jets have announced that forward Mark Scheifele will be placed on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury during Game 4. The injury occurred early in the game, as Scheifele played just 1:40 before leaving the ice.

The 30-year-old forward has been a cornerstone of the Jets' offense, providing excellent playmaking abilities and scoring prowess. Losing him for any amount of time will be a challenge for the team as they look to advance in the playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers placed on Injured reserve

Nikolaj Ehlers placed on Injured reserve

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve for the past five games due to an upper-body injury. However, there is some good news for the team and fans alike, as Ehlers was seen participating in line rushes during Wednesday's practice, according to Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Ehlers is a key player for the Jets, having scored 12 goals and 38 points in 45 regular-season appearances this season. His return to the lineup would be a big boost for the team, especially given the importance of the upcoming games.

