The Winnipeg Jets have clinched their spot in the playoffs, and it's thanks in large part to the stellar play of their goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck made 33 saves in the Jets' 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night, securing the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

After stumbling through much of the winter, the Jets have found their groove just in time. They've won five of their last six games and have eliminated Nashville from contention. According to Hellebuyck, the team battled through adversity and finally figured out what their game is.

"We have the character in the room, and now we know what our game is," Hellebuyck said.

Elliotte Friedman (hockey commentator) has made a bold nomination for Best Goaltender of the Season. According to him, the Vezina Trophy should be awarded to Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Friedman was a guest on The Jeff Marek Show when he made the statement. He said:

“The Vezina winner this year should be Connor Hellebuyck. I don’t care what anyone says. He just played 13 games in a row and got the Jets into the playoffs.”

Friedman's reasoning for selecting Connor Hellebuyck is straightforward. In his opinion, the Jets would not have made the playoffs without the outstanding play of their goalie. Hellebuyck played 13 games in a row and helped the team secure their spot in the postseason. This level of performance, according to Friedman, is what makes Hellebuyck the top goalie in the league.

Connor Hellebuyck has been a key component of the Jets' success this season. His 13 consecutive starts have definitely been outstanding. His saves down the stretch against the Wild were described as amazing by Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

"He won that game for us," Scheifele said.

Connor Hellebuyck's contribution is definitely worth it for the Jets, who have qualified for the playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets have reason to feel confident heading into the playoffs, having secured their spot after a successful regular season in 2022-23. Winning 46 games out of 81 is no small feat, and their 95 points earned them a place in the postseason.

With a total of 245 goals scored and 221 conceded, the Jets have shown both offensive and defensive prowess throughout the season. Their recent form has also been impressive, with seven wins and just three losses in their last 10 games.

The team's current 3-game winning streak is a positive sign and will surely give them momentum as they look to make a deep playoff run. The Jets will undoubtedly try to bring home their first Stanley Cup championship.

