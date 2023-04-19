Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off their 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs campaign on a winning note as they completely dominated the game and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs with a huge 7-3 scoreline in Game 1.

However, there are concerns of injuries rounding up in the TB Lightning camp, especially regarding the injury status of their defenseman. Victor Hedman appeared to sustain an injury during the early frame of the first period, resulting in an exit from the game.

Eduardo A. Encina @EddieInTheYard #GoBolts ' Jon Cooper on status of Victor Hedman: “Honestly, that one was a little bit surprising so we are hoping he should be OK but it’s way to early to tell. This is one of those, let’s wake up tomorrow and see what’s going on. And then we can give you some sort of report.” #GoBolts' Jon Cooper on status of Victor Hedman: “Honestly, that one was a little bit surprising so we are hoping he should be OK but it’s way to early to tell. This is one of those, let’s wake up tomorrow and see what’s going on. And then we can give you some sort of report.”

"#GoBolts' Jon Cooper on status of Victor Hedman: “Honestly, that one was a little bit surprising so we are hoping he should be OK but it’s way to early to tell. This is one of those, let’s wake up tomorrow and see what’s going on. And then we can give you some sort of report.”- Eduardo A. Encina

There is currently no information on the severity of the injury or his potential return date to the squad and there is no information on whether the defenseman will be healthy for Game 2.

Fans will have to wait a while before the Lightning's team management provides any further updates on Hedman's injury status. Another injury blow for the Bolts came during the game, after forward Michael Eyssimont took a hit from Leafs' Jake McCabe at the 13:45 mark of the second period and did not return to the ice afterward.

Game 2 of the seven-game series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

How has Victor Hedman fared in the NHL?

Before establishing himself as one of the best defensemen in the NHL, Victor Hedman first began his playing career as a goalkeeper when he was younger. Along with his buddies, including well-known iRacing driver Fredrik Sellgren, he also played street hockey.

2009 NHL Entry Draft, First Round

His professional career highlight came in 2009 when the Tampa Bay Lightning picked him second overall in the 2009 NHL Entry draft. The 32-year-old defenseman has stayed with a single franchise ever since and is currently into his 14th season in the league.

During that span, the defenseman has played in 974 career games and has managed to accumulate 652 points through 143 goals and 549 goals.

Apart from hockey, Victor Hedman also loves soccer and flying, and he has eight hours under his belt on a Piper PA-32. According to his father, he would easily outrun everyone else on the field. Hedman continues to play soccer in the summer and is a devoted fan. He supports Manchester United in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes