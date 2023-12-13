Victor Hedman injury: What happened to Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman?

Victor Hedman will not play in tonight's Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vancouver Canucks game, a week after playing his 1000th NHL game.

Victor Hedman's injury status is defined as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Hedman had exited during the second period when the Lightning took on Seattle Kraken on Decmeber 10.

Hedman missed the team's practice on Monday and head coach Don Cooper commented on the defenseman's status ahead of clash against Vancouver Canucks and said,

"We'll give him a go in the morning and see where he's at. I'd say he's game time (decision)."

Victor Hedman has five goals and 22 assists in 29 games for the Lightning this season. In his absence tonight, Mikhail Sergachev is likely to take his spot in the starting lineup.

Anthony Cirelii was seen wearing the 'A' on his jersey indicating he will be the alternate captain for the Bolts in Hedman's absence.

