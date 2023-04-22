Tampa Bay Lightning fans took to Twitter to express their excitement after defenseman Victor Hedman returned to practice on Saturday. The news comes as a relief to fans, as Hedman missed Thursday's Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an undisclosed injury sustained during Game 1.

Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reported the news of Hedman's return to practice. Hedman, who had nine goals and 49 points in 76 regular-season games in 2022-23, is a key player for the Lightning. His absence was felt in Game 2, where the Lightning lost 7-2.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet.ca reported that coach Jon Cooper said that Hedman would be a game-time decision on Saturday. Hedman participated in Saturday morning's practice and played on the first defensive pairing with Nick Perbix and saw second unit power play time as well.

A fan expressed deep concern for Hedman and tweeted:

"I wouldn't force him if he's truely injured, especially if it's his knee like sources have been indicating"

"I wouldn't force him if he's truely injured, especially if it's his knee like sources have been indicating"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans were ecstatic about the news, with one fan tweeting:

"Just win! Leafs just gotta play their game, they have the team to do this - the mental aspect is what scares me most."

"Just win! Leafs just gotta play their game, they have the team to do this - the mental aspect is what scares me most."

Another fan was confident that Hedman would play in Game 3:

"Is there anyone that thought he wouldn’t play game 3….c’mon now."

"Is there anyone that thought he wouldn't play game 3….c'mon now."

Another fan commented:

"Personally, I'm not concerned. If he isn't in position, he won't be able to chase. Should be able to take it to him on the outside. Also, when he has the puck, crunch him everytime."

Another fan added:

"He still warmed up prior to the last game. Until he's out there starting .. I'd be cautious optimistic"

Hedman's return might be a significant boost for the Lightning. The team will be hoping that he can make a full recovery and continue to contribute to their success throughout the playoffs.

A brief look at Victor Hedman's NHL achievements

Victor Hedman is widely regarded as one of the best defensemen in the NHL, and for good reason. He is a five-time James Norris Memorial Trophy finalist, winning the award in 2018. Hedman's contributions to the Lightning have been immense, particularly in the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.

Victor Hedman was named the most valuable player in the 2020 playoffs, receiving the Conn Smythe Trophy for his incredible performance.

As a child, Victor Hedman initially started out playing as a goaltender. However, he eventually switched to playing as a defenseman. His father, Olle Hedman, had promised him a new helmet if he left the net, and Victor hasn't played as a goalie since that day. He has since become one of the most elite defensemen in the league, using his size, speed, and exceptional hockey IQ.

