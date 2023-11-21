VIDEO: 6'7'' Vinnie Desharnais and Jonah Gadjovich trade big punches in lengthy fight

Vinnie Desharnais and Jonah Gadjovic dropped the gloves in one of the lengthiest NHL fights. Irrespective of the 5-inch height advantage, a 6'7'' Vinnie Desharnais was the more winded and wounded player after this spirited bout.

Vinnie Desharnais was alongside the Oilers goal after Gadjovic's shot attempt deflected onto the back boards. In motion, Gadjovic skated into Desharnais who took offense and began shaving the Panthers wingers.

Couple shoves later, both players dropped their gloves at went at each other. Gadjovic landed the first hit onto Desharnais who retaliated with a couple punches of his own.

The 6'2'' Panthers winger held his ground and was unrelenting against a Desharnais who held a height and weight advantage against him. Desharnais landed a thunderous right hook which did not faze Gadjovic at all.

Both players were tugging at the others' jerseys which led to Gadjovic losing his helmet but continued to go at Desharnais. They looked winded as they grappled onto each other on the glass when the refs stepped in.

As they skated away to the box to serve their penalties, Desharnais was winded and breathing heavily after the 40-second bout. While Jonah Gadjovic was still chirping at some of the Oilers.