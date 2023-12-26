VIDEO: Adorable throwback clip shows young Matthew and Brady Tkachuk wishing happy holidays

The holiday season often brings back heartwarming memories. Recently, a delightful video resurfaced on media featuring NHL stars Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, along with their parents, Keith and Chantal Oster Tkachuk.

In the video, Keith and Chantal wish St. Louis Blues fans a holiday season. The adorable Tkachuk brothers join their parents in wishing “Happy Holidays.”

Keith Tkachuk is a well-known hockey figure with an 18-season career in the NHL. He played for the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers. His passion for the game has undeniably been passed down to his sons.

Brady Tkachuk’s performance this season so far

In 29 games, Brady Tkachuk has showcased his abilities with 15 goals and nine assists, resulting in 24 points. His ability to score goals is evident as he leads the team in finding the back of the net with a variety of shots, as reflected in his 137 shots on goal.

Despite having a -3 plus/minus rating, it’s important to note that this could be attributed more to the team’s performance than Tkachuk’s effort. He has accumulated 74 penalty minutes, which speaks to his style of play.

Tkachuk has been a crucial part of the Senators power play unit by scoring four power-play goals and three power play assists. Although he hasn’t recorded any short-handed points, his all-around game is solid. He spends 19:08 average time on ice per game.

While Tkachuk did not score any game-winning goal this season, it is undeniable that his contributions are crucial to driving the Senators' offense.