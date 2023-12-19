VIDEO: Alex DeBrincat's son's cute birthday message for his dad is going viral and winning hearts

In a heartwarming display of family affection, Alex DeBrincat, the right winger for the Detroit Red Wings, received a truly adorable birthday message from his young son during the game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The beautiful scene unfolded when DeBrincat’s wife, Lyndsey and their son, Archie, were seen in the stands. With his mother’s assistance, Archie held up a sign that said “Happy Birthday Dada,” capturing not only the DeBrincat’s attention but also the crowd.

Alex DeBrincat, celebrating his 26th birthday, was visibly touched by this gesture. Cameras captured the tender interaction as DeBrincat skated towards the section where his family was seated.

He playfully bumped against the glass in response to his son’s sign. The profound moment between father and son quickly went viral across social media platforms, captivating fans and non-fans alike.

The Red Wings lost the game 4-3 to the Ducks.

Alex DeBrincat’s contract and career earnings

On July 9, 2023, Alex DeBrincat signed a four-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings worth a total of $31,500,000. It carries a cap hit of $7,875,000 and it’s worth noting that this accounts for 9.43% of the team’s salary cap, highlighting his crucial role on the roster.

Born on December 18, 1997, in Farmington Hills, Michigan, DeBrincat has made a name for himself as a prolific scorer in the NHL. The Chicago Blackhawks selected him in the 2016 entry draft and he has consistently showcased his skills ever since.

In his contract with the Red Wings starting from the 2024-25 season, DeBrincat holds a Modified No-Trade Clause (M-NTC). This means he can provide a list of sixteen teams to whom he cannot be traded to exercise some control over future moves.

DeBrincat’s professional journey began with a three-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks signed in 2016. During this period, his contract had a cap hit of $778,333.

In 2019, he agreed to a three-year extension with a cap hit of $6,400,000. His total earnings throughout his career are estimated to be around $21,627,500, not counting his deal with the Red Wings.