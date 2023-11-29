VIDEO: Anders Lee left bleeding profusely after spirited bout with Brendan Smith

Isles captain Anders Lee looked like he was coming out of a WWE fight as he skated away with what looked like a bleeding nose after a fight with Devils' Brendan Smith.

Anders Lee attempted to check Brendam Smith with 2:04 left on the third period clock when Smith's shoulder check in retaliation struck Lee down onto the ice.

With a close game on the cards at 4-4, the Isles captain and Smith went at each other after the referee allowed them drop the gloves after initially holding them off.

Brendan Smith caught the Isles captain with a huge left hook on the face which eventually led to Lee bleeding from his nose area. But Lee did not shy away and still tugged onto Smith as the two traded blows.

Anders Lee was now bleeding profusely but Smith hit him with a less-than-ferocious uppercut and a hook to the head, which popped the helmet of Anders Lee. The refs stepped in and separated the two big men.

The Islanders bench loved the effort by their captain who pumped up his bench and the crowd as he made his way to the locker room.

The New Jersey Devils spoiled the party as Curtis Lazar netted the game winning goal with just more than 20 seconds left.