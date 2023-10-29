Ice Hockey
  • VIDEO: Andreas Englund's fist fight with 230-lbs Nicolas Hague leaves Knights defenseman with small cut

By Arnab Mondal
Modified Oct 29, 2023 04:35 GMT
Andreas Englund
Andreas Englund's fist fight with Nicolas Hague

In a thrilling game between the Knights and the Kings, hockey fans were treated to an intense showdown as Andreas Englund and Nicolas Hague engaged in a fierce fistfight that had fans on the edge of their seats.

With the score at 2-1 in the second period, tensions were running high, and it all came to a head in a dramatic altercation. Englund and Hague dropped their gloves and engaged in a bout that had the arena roaring.

At 230 pounds, Nicolas Hague is known for his imposing presence on the ice, but Englund held his own admirably.

Here's the video of their fight:

The fight eventually subsided, and both players were handed five-minute penalties. While the battle was intense, with the players' helmets coming off, it left Andreas Englund with only a minor cut.

The electrifying exchange will undoubtedly be a highlight of the game and a talking point for hockey enthusiasts for a while.

